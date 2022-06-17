ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Can lessons from the past provide solutions for the future?

By Paul Runnestrand, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

Good morning,

I'm Times-Union managing editor Paul Runnestrand, filling in this week for birthday girl Mary Kelli Palka.

We've spent a lot of time lately looking at Jacksonville's past from a number of angles as the city marked its bicentennial this week. It's a history that has seen a lot of great moments, but is not without its share of challenges.

But could lessons learned from how those issues have been handled in the past inform how we look at similar issues today? I asked two of the smartest people I know, reporters Steve Patterson and David Bauerlein , to find out. In this piece , they show how the history of some of Jacksonville's biggest issues, including race relations, unrestrained growth and environmental concerns, brings us to where those issues stand today and explore how the city is equipped to face those challenges moving forward.

For instance, officials drew voting districts that concentrated Black residents in just three of nine City Council wards in the 1880s to suppress their voting power. Just last month, civil rights groups sued the city over a new map of City Council districts that they say was drawn with the same motivation.

In Jacksonville, Steve and David write, history may not repeat itself, but it does often rhyme.

Here's a look at some of our other journalism that you may have missed this week:

Growth and development reporter Alexandria Mansfield wrote about how the Skinner family shaped the growth of Jacksonville over generations of selling, donating and developing land. In fact, it’s difficult to go almost anywhere in Jacksonville without running into something the Skinner family has touched, Alexandria writes.

Former 12-term U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown announced Thursday that she would once-again run for Congress , this time in a Central Florida district being vacated by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate. Brown pleaded guilty last month to a single federal tax charge, ending a six-year legal struggle.

And columnists Mark Woods and Gene Frenette both wrote touching columns for Father's Day. Mark tells the story of a father and son duo whose goal is to summit the highest point in all 50 states . Gene writes about former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli and the conflicting emotions of his excitement to finally be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August and the pain of wishing his father, who passed away last year, was here to witness it.

On that note, happy Father's Day to Mark, Gene and the rest of you dads out there.

Have a great week,

Paul Runnestrand

Managing editor

The Florida Times-Union | Jacksonville.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Can lessons from the past provide solutions for the future?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corrine Brown
Person
Val Demings
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy