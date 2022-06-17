Can lessons from the past provide solutions for the future?

Good morning,

We've spent a lot of time lately looking at Jacksonville's past from a number of angles as the city marked its bicentennial this week. It's a history that has seen a lot of great moments, but is not without its share of challenges.

But could lessons learned from how those issues have been handled in the past inform how we look at similar issues today? I asked two of the smartest people I know, reporters Steve Patterson and David Bauerlein , to find out. In this piece , they show how the history of some of Jacksonville's biggest issues, including race relations, unrestrained growth and environmental concerns, brings us to where those issues stand today and explore how the city is equipped to face those challenges moving forward.

For instance, officials drew voting districts that concentrated Black residents in just three of nine City Council wards in the 1880s to suppress their voting power. Just last month, civil rights groups sued the city over a new map of City Council districts that they say was drawn with the same motivation.

In Jacksonville, Steve and David write, history may not repeat itself, but it does often rhyme.

