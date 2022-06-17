ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

These greens have got to go: South Bend community garden has abundance of free produce

By Alysa Guffey, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvzGx_0gECx8AP00

SOUTH BEND — Rows and rows of mustard greens are at the perfect picking height at Unity Gardens' free-to-pick community garden at 3701 Prast Blvd.

With a prolonged cold spring and then a heat wave, the garden currently has an abundance of greens, particularly kale, lettuce, turnip greens, peas and mustard greens.

“I think people are just not aware that it’s time to pick …,” Welcome Center Manager Micah Niespodziany said.

Market Basket:U-pick season is nearly here

If greens are not picked, the seeds start to go sour and then the produce loses its good taste, Niespodziany said. Greens need to go, especially as the temperatures in the area have picked up.

“Once it gets hot, they go bad fast,” Niespodziany said.

Earlier this month, the organization posted on Facebook about its greens, encouraging people to come out to pick.

"We need you!" the post says. "Our free pick garden is overflowing with greens …"

Unity Gardens begins planting every year in March, meaning a lot of its produce becomes ripe and edible by May, Executive Director Sara Stewart said.

If produce does start to go bad, workers cut down the greens, so they can begin to reseed themselves.

The Gardens uses succession planting, Niespodziany says, to maintain a consistent supply of food by planting seeds of the same kind at intervals. When people from the community visit and pick their own produce, the plants can undergo the natural process of regrowing after being harvested instead of going through the entire replanting process.

“It saves us time planting that we can spend helping and harvesting,” Niespodziany says.

Unity Gardens:Founder of South Bend's Unity Gardens receives national award from USA Today

Juliet Enyagbearu, a nurse in South Bend, is a weekly picker at the main garden. She says she likes to pick everything, but especially vegetables.

“I pick up collard greens, mustard greens, all the greens,” she says.

One of Enyagbearu’s favorite recipes to make with produce from the garden is an African vegetable soup, which can be made with any vegetables or meat she has on hand.

Currently, some fruit is also in season in the garden, including strawberries, mulberries and cherries. Berries are always popular to pick, Stewart says, especially for kids visiting the garden.

What's Cooking in South Bend:Community meals this week

To cut down on food waste, Niespodziany says, the gardens donate surplus produce to local food pantries and homeless shelters.

Throughout the summer, Unity Gardens hosts free live cooking classes using ingredients from its gardens. Additionally, some recipes are available on its website.

Garden guides are available to walk visitors through the main garden every day until sunset. A map with the more than 40 free-to-pick garden locations in South Bend is available online.

Email Alysa Guffey at aguffey1@gannettcom.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Will South Shore rail project be ‘gold’ for northwest Indiana?

As dignitaries drove a ceremonial gold-painted spike into a section of railroad track Monday in Michigan City, it represented construction work now underway on the South Shore Double Track project. It also serves as a symbol of potential economic prosperity for the region. Officials say the $649 million effort could attract thousands of new residents as commuter times to and from Chicago are improved.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

55th annual Leeper Park Art Fair features 88 artist booths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For 55 years, the Leeper Park Art Fair has been a tradition in South Bend. The fair brings artists from all over the United States with different art forms together, to showcase and sell their art. The fair also features music, food, and with 12...
WNDU

South Bend celebrates Juneteenth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Communities around the U.S. are recognizing Juneteenth - June 19th, the federal holiday that commemorates African American freedom. The South Bend chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is doing their part with their annual celebration. From noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, community members gathered at LaSalle Park for music, entertainment, food, and more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#The Greens#Collard Greens#Cherries#Vegetables#Facebook
95.3 MNC

South Bend trash pickup delayed for Juneteenth observance

The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day later than normal during the holiday week of June 20 through June 24. City offices will be closed Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth. The holiday week trash and yard waste...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb: Double Track project will create ‘ginormous magnet’

Governor Eric Holcomb says the $649 million South Shore Double Track project will be a “ginormous magnet” for growth in northwest Indiana. Federal, state and local officials broke ground this morning on the project, which will add 18 miles of new track on the South Shore Line between Michigan City and Gary. The additional track is expected to reduce travel time between Michigan City and Millennium Park in Chicago by 33 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More Northwest Indiana residents looking for work

Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's May unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 3.9 percent the month before. Porter County's rate stayed just above the state average, going from 2.3 percent in April to 2.7 in May.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
rejournals.com

NAI Hiffman closes sale of two-building manufacturing complex in Northwest Indiana

NAI Hiffman‘s Industrial Capital Markets team brokered the sale of Chase Street Industrial Center, a two-building manufacturing complex totaling more than 1.088 million square feet at 700 Chase St. in Gary, Indiana. Currently occupied by four tenants, the property is located on about 98 acres. NAI Hiffman’s Patrick J....
GARY, IN
WNDU

Gen Y breaks ground on new facility in Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, construction started on a 74,000 square ft. building in Nappanee. The Gen Y group makes towing products and trailer hitches, and currently operates out of two separate locations. But now, this new office will let them combine resources and operate out of a single...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Spay-Neuter Clinic July 15 In Warsaw

WARSAW – Public Vet will host another spay-neuter clinic in Warsaw on July 15. Services for cats include a physical exam, spay-neuter surgery, pain medication, and a “PV” ear tattoo to identify the cat as a Public Vet patient. The tattoo identifies the cat as an “owned” animal. Shelters can contact us to find the medical record and to get the cat back home.
WARSAW, IN
103.3 WKFR

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy