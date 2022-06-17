ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IN

Hartig family holds sale of paintings by deceased members

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6yPm_0gECx4dV00

OSCEOLA — A sale of more than 200 original paintings by members of the Hartig family takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 and noon to 3 p.m. June 19 at Osceola United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 421 N. Beech Road

Taken from a large collection of family-owned original art that was done by family now deceased, the sale features paintings by local artists A.E. (Arthur) Hartig (1879-1959) and his daughters, Beatrice Hartig-Zimmerman (1904-1998) and Genevieve (Geni) Hartig-Toth (1914-1988).

Most of the paintings are oils and watercolors; some are mixed media. Most of the art is framed.

All three were charter members of St. Joe Valley Chapter of the American Artists Professional League, Northern Indiana Artists and Midland Academy of Art.

Hartig and Hartig-Zimmerman also were charter members of the St. Joe Valley Watercolor Society.

Prices are described as "bargain basement."

For more information, email 2heavn@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
walls102.com

Jail birds leave behind $3,000 mess at historic lockup

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A family of jail birds has left behind a nearly $3,000 mess at the historic Steuben County Jail in northeastern Indiana. The Steuben County Commissioners have approved spending that amount of money to clean up the waste left behind by a family of starlings, mainly in duct work at the old jail that’s now used by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections in Angola.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Dalton Foundries Explosion

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. 1995 — The deaths of three Dalton Foundries workers following an explosion at the Warsaw plant ranks as the top local story of 1995.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friends and loved ones gather Monday night to remember two women found dead at Laurel Woods Apartments over the weekend. Police say 28-year-old Jamie Binns and 29-year-old Samantha Lawson— both of Niles— were found early Saturday morning after police responded to a welfare check at Laurel Woods Apts.
NILES, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

‘It just saddens me,’ shop owner says of racial vandalism

ANGOLA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The owner of the Willow Tree Shoppes in Angola is frustrated and dismayed after discovering someone broke into their store and spray painted racial slurs on the walls, floor, computer and furniture. The destruction took place over the Juneteenth holiday weekend at the...
ANGOLA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Osceola, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Inside Indiana Business

Will South Shore rail project be ‘gold’ for northwest Indiana?

As dignitaries drove a ceremonial gold-painted spike into a section of railroad track Monday in Michigan City, it represented construction work now underway on the South Shore Double Track project. It also serves as a symbol of potential economic prosperity for the region. Officials say the $649 million effort could attract thousands of new residents as commuter times to and from Chicago are improved.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Gen Y breaks ground on new facility in Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, construction started on a 74,000 square ft. building in Nappanee. The Gen Y group makes towing products and trailer hitches, and currently operates out of two separate locations. But now, this new office will let them combine resources and operate out of a single...
NAPPANEE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More Northwest Indiana residents looking for work

Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's May unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 3.9 percent the month before. Porter County's rate stayed just above the state average, going from 2.3 percent in April to 2.7 in May.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

The True Meaning of Juneteenth

STATE WIDE--You may have heard about South Bend recently making Juneteenth a city holiday. Several cities in Indiana have done that to celebrate the holiday that commemorates not the Emancipation Proclamation, but the date that freedom was proclaimed for slaves in Texas, which came over two years after freedom was proclaimed by Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Media#St Joe Valley Chapter#Midland Academy Of Art
WWMTCw

Mothers of two Sturgis teens involved in multi-vehicle crash speak out

STURGIS, Mich. — It's a parents' worst nightmare. Now, two mothers are spending their days at the bedside of their critically injured teens after they were involved in a four-car crash Friday. Fekile Lind and Jillian Romanyk are both recovering from multiple surgeries. The teens were seriously hurt in...
STURGIS, MI
95.3 MNC

Two people found dead at Laurel Woods Apts. identified

A welfare check has led to a death investigation in South Bend. South Bend police officers were called just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, to Laurel Woods Apartments on a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found two people dead. The victims were identified as Jamie Binns. 28, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WNDU

UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Milford woman located

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As of Sunday, June 19, the Silver Alert has been canceled. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said Mary Ann Rassi was located early Sunday morning. Rassi had been missing since Saturday morning, June 18. Original Story.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Elkhart County. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Elzy Sweeten, of Elkhart. Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered off the road, hitting a pole arm.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb: Double Track project will create ‘ginormous magnet’

Governor Eric Holcomb says the $649 million South Shore Double Track project will be a “ginormous magnet” for growth in northwest Indiana. Federal, state and local officials broke ground this morning on the project, which will add 18 miles of new track on the South Shore Line between Michigan City and Gary. The additional track is expected to reduce travel time between Michigan City and Millennium Park in Chicago by 33 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Teen Safe After Vehicle Stops On Railroad Crossing In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teenager’s fortunate to be safe after his vehicle stalled on a DeKalb County railroad crossing. It happened early Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Kevin Pineda-Guachichullca was traveling south bound on County Road 59 in the 4800 block where he made a turn and his vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. He exited the vehicle and called 911. A train later collided with his vehicle while it stuck was on the railroad tracks. The vehicle not drivable and was towed from the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene of the accident. Further details into the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Three Injured In Fulton County Crash

ROCHESTER – Three people were injured in a traffic accident Saturday night, June 18, in Fulton County. Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Lutheran EMS, Rochester Fire, Lutheran Air and Parkview Samaritan responded to the intersection of CR 100N and CR 200W for an accident resulting in personal injury. The accident occurred at 8:23 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

DeKalb teen injured after crashing go-cart into tree

DEKALB, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, 13-year-old Bailey Harger of Butler Indiana crashed a go-cart when trying to maneuver around a tree. According to police, the go-cart hit a tree on the property in the 6600 block of CR 64, Butler. Harger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, which injured her ribs. Police say she wasn’t wearing a helmet.
BUTLER, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy