Resignations in PSD are up. What's the district doing about it?

One of my favorite parts of journalism is getting to spend time digging into data. It’s fun, refreshing and, while they don't always tell the whole story, numbers tell the truth! So, when I was thinking of what to look into as the K-12 school year came to a close, I turned to some data that I think really matters to our community: resignation numbers in our schools.

It’s no secret that resignations — no matter the position, field or city — are skyrocketing. Some say it’s the “Great Resignation,” some say people are realizing their worth, and others don’t know what to attribute this to. But regardless of the cause, it’s happening.

And our schools are no exception.

Resignations in Poudre School District this spring among licensed staff — folks like teachers, counselors and mental health specialists — were up 111% when compared to the same time period in 2018. Leaves of absence and retirements have also been trending up.

It’s hard to generalize why teachers are leaving the district, or education in general, but we know teaching hasn’t been easy the past few years and burnout is on the rise. A number of teachers who left their jobs and I talked to for this story told me the working conditions, pay and stress that accompanied their roles simply became too much for them and, even though they may not have wanted to, they had to let go.

And while this isn’t a Fort Collins-specific problem, it could be a problem for Fort Collins kids if our schools enter the year understaffed. Earlier this week, PSD had nearly 100 jobs posted for the upcoming year, about a third of which were for teachers.

So, after spending time compiling the resignation and leave numbers from recent Board of Education documents, it was time to figure out what PSD is doing to stop this trend from continuing.

District staff told me they’re trying their best. From increased pay to additional sick leave, teachers in PSD have a more competitive compensation package than in years past. But the district also knows it’s more than just good pay that leads to retention.

