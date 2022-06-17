ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resignations in PSD are up. What's the district doing about it?

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago

Hey, Coloradoan subscribers.

This is education reporter Molly Bohannon.

One of my favorite parts of journalism is getting to spend time digging into data. It’s fun, refreshing and, while they don't always tell the whole story, numbers tell the truth! So, when I was thinking of what to look into as the K-12 school year came to a close, I turned to some data that I think really matters to our community: resignation numbers in our schools.

It’s no secret that resignations — no matter the position, field or city — are skyrocketing. Some say it’s the “Great Resignation,” some say people are realizing their worth, and others don’t know what to attribute this to. But regardless of the cause, it’s happening.

And our schools are no exception.

Resignations in Poudre School District this spring among licensed staff — folks like teachers, counselors and mental health specialists — were up 111% when compared to the same time period in 2018. Leaves of absence and retirements have also been trending up.

It’s hard to generalize why teachers are leaving the district, or education in general, but we know teaching hasn’t been easy the past few years and burnout is on the rise. A number of teachers who left their jobs and I talked to for this story told me the working conditions, pay and stress that accompanied their roles simply became too much for them and, even though they may not have wanted to, they had to let go.

And while this isn’t a Fort Collins-specific problem, it could be a problem for Fort Collins kids if our schools enter the year understaffed. Earlier this week, PSD had nearly 100 jobs posted for the upcoming year, about a third of which were for teachers.

So, after spending time compiling the resignation and leave numbers from recent Board of Education documents, it was time to figure out what PSD is doing to stop this trend from continuing.

District staff told me they’re trying their best. From increased pay to additional sick leave, teachers in PSD have a more competitive compensation package than in years past. But the district also knows it’s more than just good pay that leads to retention.

To learn more about why people are leaving teaching and how PSD is hoping to combat resignations and recruit and retain high quality educators for our kids, check out my subscriber-only story this week .

As always, thanks for supporting our work with your subscription. It allows me and other Coloradoan journalists the time to dig into problems impacting our community and talk to experts about solutions.

Thanks, again, and happy reading!

— Molly Bohannon, mbohannon@coloradoan.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Resignations in PSD are up. What's the district doing about it?

Comments / 3

Yesi Havauterus
4d ago

Sensible teachers don't want to be part of the liberal pushed indoctrination bs that goes on in union controlled woke schools today. They are saddened at what teaching has become to the point of regret for choosing the profession. That's a fact. I know two who have left.

Reply(1)
4
DominO Effect
4d ago

What’s not mentioned in this story is covid! We have no idea the damage it will cause. For two years the world was put on hold. Going to college for example. With students being disrupted by uncertain events, it has a ripple effect. The reinforcements for businesses and schools every year are not there. And we end up doing more with less and when you do that, people will suffer burnout. Maybe that’s why resignations are so high?

Reply
2
