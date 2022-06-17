ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault struggles offensively in defeat to Elko

By By MICHAEL PAPPAS
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

The Faribault Lakers had their chances against Elko Express on Wednesday night at Bell Field, but they couldn’t take advantage often enough.

Elko danced out of danger, stranding Lakers on the bases all night, handing the Lakers the 6-3 loss.

Into the clash at the Lakers’ home, Elko figured to be a tough opponent, as the Express sit a class above Faribault. Elko is a Class B team while the Lakers are a Class C team.

Taking the ball versus the Express had Zach VanThomme on the mound.

Elko made things difficult in the opening frame for the righty, taking advantage of some Lakers’ miscues, loading the bases with no outs.

A double play quickly put the pitcher in a more manageable spot but gave the 1-0 lead to the Express. VanThomme secured the last out of the inning to keep the game at that margin.

That proved to be the only offense in the early goings as both pitchers locked in and kept one another off the board until the top of the sixth.

Again, it was Elko getting its offense going. The Express plated three more runs to chase VanThomme before reliever Joe Grote got the last out of the inning.

Faribault was in prime position to answer in its half of the inning. Loading the bases via walks, the Lakers got on the board with an RBI single to right field by Ryan Archambault, with no outs in the inning.

The bases loaded opportunity then astray as the next two Faribault batters struck out, followed by a Zander Fitzsimmons’ groundout to keep the game 4-1.

Elko added another run in the top of the seventh before the Lakers had another chance to come through in a scoring opportunity.

A bases loaded walk by Archambault creeped Faribault within three runs but again the Lakers left three runners on heading to the eighth.

The eighth once again had a golden opportunity for Faribault to close the margin versus the Express. Danny Pierce plated a run with a base knock to center field, making it 5-3 with runners on the corners and two down. Elko escaped the jam to keep its lead at two runs.

Faribault’s sixth, seventh and eighth inning had the Lakers leave eight runners on base.

Adding a run in the top of the ninth, the Express shutout Faribault in its last chance at the plate, taking the contest 6-3.

VanThomme took the loss for the Lakers on his five and two thirds innings, allowing one earned run on five hits.

Matt Lane picked up two hits and a pair of walks to lead the Lakers at the plate.

Dropping the contest to the Express, Faribault moved to 5-6 on the year, seeing Elko improve to 9-7 thus far.

The Lakers looked to get back on track on Friday night as they traveled to take on the Milroy Irish.

Saturday again had Faribault in action, heading to Stark, taking on the Longhorns for a 2 p.m. first pitch.

