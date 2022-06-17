ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

Port of Morrow continued to pollute after January fine, now faces $2.1 million fine, state says

By Alex Baumhardt
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
The Port of Morrow is surrounded by four industrial parks with data processing centers, an ethanol plant and food processors. (Kathy Aney/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Following a record fine in January for illegally dumping wastewater, the Port of Morrow continued to pump nitrogen-rich water onto northeast Oregon farms, according to a revised penalty from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

On Friday, the department announced it is raising the port’s fine, to more than $2.1 million, for violations that took place during the winter of 2020, and the winter of 2021 into February 2022. The new enforcement action increases the pending penalty by about $800,000.

DEQ estimates the additional eight months of violations added 96 tons of excess nitrogen to area farmland above an already contaminated aquifer that is the drinking supply for portions of Morrow and Umatilla counties.

The initial $1.3 million fine DEQ issued the port was for allowing 165 tons of excess nitrogen to be pumped onto northeast Oregon farms from 2017 through 2020.

The port is currently contesting this fine.

The nitrogen-rich water is free for farmers – a vital commodity to help grow their onions, potatoes, corn and more. Once applied to the farmland, nitrogen transforms into nitrate that in turn can make drinking water unsafe.

An investigation earlier this year by the Capital Chronicle found the port’s contamination had persisted far longer than three years, and with little enforcement from DEQ until this January.

Water high in nitrates consumed over long periods can lead to stomach, bladder and intestinal cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute, as well as miscarriages and “blue baby syndrome,” inhibiting oxygen from moving through an infant’s bloodstream.

According to the amended enforcement notice sent from DEQ to the port’s executive director, Lisa Mittelsdorf, the port’s violations “are likely to cause additional adverse impacts to nitrate-nitrogen levels in the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area.”

The conduct was cited as Class 1 violations – the most serious possible from DEQ.

In an email, Mittelsdorf wrote, “the Port of Morrow recognizes groundwater contamination is a serious problem, and has been for decades. The Port believes this is a community problem that will require a community solution. By the DEQ’s own analysis, the Port’s industrial wastewater reuse program is responsible for less than 5 percent of the area’s nitrates. We will continue to work with DEQ to collaborate on a solution that will address what happens to industrial wastewater during winter months without shutting down the industries generating that wastewater.”

The basin has become increasingly contaminated by nitrogen during the last 30 years from farm fertilizers, animal manure and wastewater from the port and area food processors. There are about 1,300 private domestic wells drawing water from that basin in Morrow County. Many who rely on those wells for their drinking water are low income and Latino.

In the notice, DEQ reiterates its interest in working with the port to find a solution to the port’s wastewater management issues, but notes that since its first enforcement in January, “The port has not submitted to DEQ for review and approval a plan to achieve compliance with the nitrogen loading limits in the permit.”

The port may divert up to 80% of its penalty to funding instead an environmental project to address the pollution. In the letter to the port, DEQ said it “encourages the port to collaborate with local partners” to find a project that “addresses high nitrate concentrations in drinking water.”

Last week, Morrow County declared an emergency over the groundwater nitrate contamination, and has launched an effort to get people’s taps tested and get state and federal funding for essential home filters. Next week, neighboring Umatilla County, where hundreds also rely on the Lower Umatilla Basin for their well water, will begin a tap-water testing campaign .

Laura Gleim, a public affairs specialist at DEQ, wrote in an email that, “While these are very serious violations, Port of Morrow is one of many sources of nitrate pollution in the basin.”

She said the port alone can’t solve the nitrate contamination in the area.

“It’s going to take work from everyone who uses water or land in this area, including farmers, ranchers, businesses and homeowners,” she wrote.

This story has been updated to include a statement from the Port of Morrow’s executive director.

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Northeast Oregon food processors, dairy, offer to pay for water testing

In response to the groundwater nitrate emergency in Morrow County, several food processors, an industrial farm and an Amazon data center have stepped up to pay for drinking water testing and water distribution for people who rely on wells drawing from a contaminated aquifer.  Amazon Web Services, Boardman Foods, Lamb Weston, Calbee North America, Tillamook […] The post Northeast Oregon food processors, dairy, offer to pay for water testing appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Troubled by inaction, Morrow County commissioner makes safe water a top issue

The first time Jim Doherty visited Boardman’s West Glen neighborhood to test people’s tap water, he had six plastic bottles from a lab in Umatilla and communicated with residents using broken Spanglish from his years working on farms and ranches. Most of the homes in the mostly Latino neighborhood in northeast Oregon are prefabricated, on […] The post Troubled by inaction, Morrow County commissioner makes safe water a top issue appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Governor candidates make rare pitch to Eastern Oregon

None of the three major candidates for governor hail from Eastern Oregon, but they all took their best shot at connecting with the audience at the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit on Friday, June, 17, 2022, in Hermiston. The three former legislators running for Oregon’s top job – Republican Christine Drazan,...
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance in locating the owner of an SUV

Umatilla County-OSP Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with locating the owner of a light-colored SUV last seen near Hermiston, Oregon, around October of 2021. The vehicle was captured by an OSP Fish & Wildlife Division mobile recording device, but the license plate is unreadable. It is believed the vehicle may reside in the Benton County area of southeast Washington and is connected with a poaching incident nearby.
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BENTON CITY, WA
The Center Square

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

KPD looking for suspects in assault at Columbia Center Mall

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are looking to identify multiple suspects after an assault at the Columbia Center Mall on the evening of June 17, 2022. “Two victims, a male and female adult, were walking through the mall. They were approached by a group of three males who have not been identified,” said Lieutenant Ryan Kelly, the Kennewick Police Department PIO. “The suspects made some gang related comments, and then assaulted the male victim.”
KENNEWICK, WA
News Break
Politics
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Digging deep into an Oregon environmental scandal takes patient reporting

The announcement from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in January was eye-catching. The agency was fining a polluter $1.3 million for illegally dumping wastewater more than 1,000 times – and over three years. The agency declared those to be “serious violations of water quality regulations.” And, it said, the polluter “has not been doing […] The post Digging deep into an Oregon environmental scandal takes patient reporting appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
788
Followers
471
Post
98K+
Views
