The 47th Consecutive Juneteenth Festival took place on Saturday, June 18, 2022. There were tons of activities happening at MLK Park as a part of the festivities. After being held virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, it was exciting to have a live, in-person Juneteenth celebration again. The parade kicked off at 11 am and with a massive line-up. Myself, Yasmin Young, and Ed-Nice were in the WBLK vehicle. It was great to see all of the businesses, organizations, community leaders, and especially the drill and dance teams in the parade.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO