ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Man charged with murder in downtown Grand Rapids shooting

By Rachel Van Gilder, Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDpul_0gECvZAb00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was taken into custody and then released has now been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in downtown Grand Rapids.

Genesis Lewis, 23, was arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and a count of felony firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting on Pearl Street NW near Monroe Avenue downtown shortly after midnight on June 5. Armonie Acklin , 25, was killed and three other people were injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTrEQ_0gECvZAb00
A photo of 25-year-old Armonie Acklin, who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning. (Courtesy)

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said in the days following the shooting that it stemmed from a “feud.”

In an interview after the shooting, Lewis told police that he and his father had run into several people he had trouble with in the past. Lewis admitted to police that when his father started fighting with those people, Lewis went to his vehicle to get a handgun and shot at several people, according to a probable cause document.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught the incident, and “showed Lewis firing a handgun into a crowd,” the document said.

Lewis had been taken into custody at the scene but was released two days later because the prosecutor said more investigation was needed.

Police said that after the prosecutor authorized charges, Lewis turned himself in. Online records show he was booked into the county jail Friday.

He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 6

have respect!
4d ago

about time he got arrested! no reason to fire off shots! if you have an issue with someone call the police! now this man has a prpvlem qhen it cpuld have been prevented

Reply(1)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Downtown Grand#Violent Crime
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man shot at car before fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man stepped into the road and fired a gun at a car before he was fatally hit. Aaron Michael Gifford, 42, was hit and killed by a car around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 27, along West Mosel Avenue near Douglas Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Township police records obtain by a Freedom of Information Act request from MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Judge bars outbursts in Lyoya murder hearings of ex-police officer

Grand Rapids — Judge Nicholas Ayoub of the city’s 61st District Court said Tuesday he has issued an order that restricts outbursts and other emotional displays in the second-degree murder court hearings for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. Ayoub issued the court management order after Schurr’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Township woman says arsonist targets her home with kids inside

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Township resident said surveillance cameras recorded an arsonist who targeted her home while she and her children were inside. Gwendolyn Miller said the arsonist set her home on fire last Thursday morning, charring and damaging the siding directly outside her master bedroom. Miller said she was asleep in the bedroom and her children were in the home as well. She said she had no idea about the fire until her visiting sister alerted her.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 4 others stable after suspect overdose at W. Mich. motel

One person is dead and four others are in stable condition after police found them unresponsive in a west Michigan motel room, officials said. Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were called to a motel in the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township for a report of five people who were unconscious in one of the rooms.
KENT COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Person seriously hurt after early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting around early Sunday near Sycamore Street and Lafayette Avenue on the city's southeast side. It happened around 4 a.m. A man suffered serious injuries, but police say he's expected to survive. Investigators don't yet know what events led...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy