Man charged with murder in downtown Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was taken into custody and then released has now been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in downtown Grand Rapids.

Genesis Lewis, 23, was arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and a count of felony firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting on Pearl Street NW near Monroe Avenue downtown shortly after midnight on June 5. Armonie Acklin , 25, was killed and three other people were injured.

A photo of 25-year-old Armonie Acklin, who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning. (Courtesy)

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said in the days following the shooting that it stemmed from a “feud.”

In an interview after the shooting, Lewis told police that he and his father had run into several people he had trouble with in the past. Lewis admitted to police that when his father started fighting with those people, Lewis went to his vehicle to get a handgun and shot at several people, according to a probable cause document.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught the incident, and “showed Lewis firing a handgun into a crowd,” the document said.

Lewis had been taken into custody at the scene but was released two days later because the prosecutor said more investigation was needed.

Police said that after the prosecutor authorized charges, Lewis turned himself in. Online records show he was booked into the county jail Friday.

He is being held on $200,000 bond.

