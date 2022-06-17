News Briefs: NRC to have public meeting on Davis-Besse safety performance

NRC plans public meeting on Davis-Besse safety performance

OAK HARBOR — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will discuss the agency’s annual safety performance assessment of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant during a hybrid public meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. June 22. The single-unit plant in Oak Harbor is operated by Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp.

The meeting will be at the Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main S..

NRC staff responsible for plant inspection and oversight, including the resident inspectors based full-time at the site, will make a presentation and answer questions from the public after the formal portion of the meeting. Members of the public are welcome to attend in person or virtually using the following webinar link . The NRC continues to monitor the health emergency status in Oak Harbor and will inform the public if in-person attendance is no longer viable.

The NRC determined that Davis-Besse operated safely during 2021. NRC inspectors identified a white finding involving the plant’s failure to select a suitable replacement part for an emergency diesel generator and a greater than green finding in the area of cybersecurity.

As a result, the NRC placed Davis- Besse in the Regulatory Response Column of the NRC’s performance Action Matrix as of the third quarter of 2021. The NRC will perform supplemental inspections on both issues to independently verify that the plant has taken sufficient corrective actions to prevent recurrence.

The annual assessment letters for Davis-Besse and the meeting notice are available on the NRC website. Current performance information for the plant is also available and is updated on a quarterly basis.

Board of Election closed for Juneteenth

OAK HARBOR — The Ottawa County Board of Elections office will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday.

Music, dance, nature at 'Magic at the Museum' performance

FREMONT — A unique event that combines music, dance and nature is planned on the evening of the summer solstice at the Rutherford B. Hayes Library and Museums.

Selections from “Magic at the Museum,” an original production of the Fremont Ballet School, will be adapted for a special, one-time only performance at Hayes Presidential at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The audience will move along with the dancers as they bring the museum’s exhibits and the grounds of Spiegel Grove to life. The performance will last about 45 minutes and will be followed by a wine and cheese reception on the verandah of the Hayes Home.

Only 40 tickets will be sold. Tickets, $30, and can be purchased online only at https://www.rbhayes.org/events/2022/06/21/events/magic-at-the-museum-ballet/ .

