Dubois, PA

DuBois Central dominates Halifax to win 1A State Title

By Ryan Risky
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48e1wK_0gECuYK500

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – DuBois Central Catholic continued their dominance in the state tournament by taking down Halifax 12-2 to capture the Class A State Championship.

It was the second straight game in the state tournament that the Cardinals won by 10 runs and their third game in their last four contests that they won by the run-rule.

The game was scoreless in the 3rd inning when DuBois Central put up a five spot and they didn’t look back from there as they ended up jumping out to a 10-1 lead after five innings. Cole Sansom then put an exclamation mark on the win with a solo home run to make it 12-2.

In their four state tournament games, the Cardinals outscored opponents 46-10.

WTAJ

Lewis & Clark Circus arrives in Altoona this week

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Lewis & Clark circus is in town and taking Altoona by storm with seven several scheduled performances this week. The performances will be at the Logan Valley Mall starting on Thursday, June 23. On Thursday, the circus is scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Then there will be two additional […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Brockway High School hosting camp exploration

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brockway Jr. Senior High School is hosting a camp exploration this week to learn about manufacturing companies in the area. Students in grades 7-12 are learning valuable skills needed to work in various industries. Specifically, this week is for manufacturing companies. The camps begin at Brockway Junior-Senior High School […]
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State grad’s Reflexion helps retrain brain from injury

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brain injuries can be among the most life altering injuries someone can suffer, but a former athlete and Penn State graduate knows first hand how bad the side effects can be. Matt Roda suffered a concussion while playing hockey in high school and he had lingering effects for many years. “I had […]
LANCASTER, PA
