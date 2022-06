On a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon in June, School of the Holy Child graduated its largest class of young women of conscience and action. The featured speaker, Deirdre O’Brien, class of 1993, left the 73 graduates with these encouraging words: “I know that the values instilled in you at Holy Child will enable each and every one of you to do incredible things in your life. You have already achieved so much during your time here. Please be kind to yourselves and know that whatever lies ahead you can handle. Remember the three 3 C’s — Confidence, Compassion, and Camaraderie — and you will be just fine.”

