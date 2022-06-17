ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

County to finance child care grants

By Erick Bengel, The Astorian
 4 days ago

A new grant program may help local child care providers stay in business and aspiring providers get in the game.

At a Clatsop County Board of Commissioners work session on Wednesday, the county’s child care task force introduced the proposal to stabilize funding for providers.

Buy Now The lack of child care options has created challenges for parents. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The task force, an advisory group of specialists, stakeholders and community leaders, formed to address the region’s lack of child care options.

The North Coast has been steadily hemorrhaging child care slots. Over the past five years, the county has lost more than half of its licensed child care capacity, The Astorian has reported.

Child care workers often make low wages, have no benefits and do the kind of work that burns them out, Eva Manderson, director of Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral, said on Wednesday. It is also difficult to make child care operations pencil out.

“We want the solution to be as easy as, ‘I know of a building around the corner from my work that’s open where we could open child care,’” Manderson told commissioners. The unfortunate thing, she said, is that “it’s much more complex than that.”

The task force hopes the proposed child care retention and expansion grants will allow providers eventually to pay their staff a living wage on par with that of a kindergarten teacher.

“Right now, we’re a long ways from that,” Manderson said, “and we see this program as a way to help do that without it being on the backs of families.”

Details of the grants will be posted on the county website. Once applicants submit their grant applications, a committee will review the applications and award funds.

The Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District will likely serve as the program’s fiscal agent, responsible for collecting and distributing funds, Manderson said.

The goal is to do all of this before September, partly because that’s when child care programs run out of COVID-19 funds, Manderson pointed out. “It puts a little bit of urgency around getting this moving forward,” she said.

The county will contribute $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the grant program over the next four years: $150,000 a year for three years, $50,000 in the fourth year, Manderson said.

Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital also have pledged funds, Dan Gaffney, a task force leader and former educator, said.

Additional funding sources may come from the state and federal governments, cities and school districts, philanthropic organizations, local businesses and private individuals.

To qualify, child care providers must be licensed or working toward licensing, Gaffney said.

They must be listed in Find Child Care Oregon and be open for referrals, he said.

Providers will be required to accept employment-related day care program funds, provided by the state Department of Human Services, for low-income families.

In addition, they must participate in a program through Clatsop Community College’s Small Business Development Center designed to strengthen their business. Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral will pay for their participation for the immediate future.

Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral is seeking a specialist to work with providers on professional development and improving their programs.

Commissioner Courtney Bangs, who serves on the task force, said on Wednesday, “We’re going to need the community to be involved in solving this continuous issue of this ‘child care desert’ that we have.”

The proposal will soon come before county commissioners for approval.

