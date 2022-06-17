ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NC

Destination Vacation: Springdale Resort

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week’s Destination Vacation, Chris takes...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant announces permanent closure

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant announced on Sunday they are closed for good. IOU Sushi on Woodruff Road is shutting its doors “due to circumstances out of our control,” the business posted on Facebook. “We as a family appreciate everyone who has been a part...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville sushi restaurant closes doors for good

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another Greenville restaurant is closing its doors for good. IOU Sushi Greenville made a post on Facebook about the closure. The restaurant was on Woodruff Road and opened in December 2021. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) It said, "It is with heavy hearts,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Ongoing flight cancelations cause travel chaos

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the busiest traveling time of the summer and flyer frustration continues as thousands of more flights wound up canceled or delayed. Nearly 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled over the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holiday weekend and hundreds more are already canceled Tuesday morning.
TRAVEL
scoopcharlotte.com

Things to Do in the NC Mountains This Summer

June 23 – 26, August 4 – 7 & September 8 – 11, 2022. Coming back for the third season, Chow Chow is Asheville’s premier food festival and culinary event series. Held across three weekends during the summer, Chow Chow offers fun, delicious, immersive, meaningful and educational events that celebrate and enrich the unique foodways of Southern Appalachia, while fostering dialogue about issues that impact our community including racial justice, climate change and food justice. Experience flights & bites tasting events, five course dinners, hands-on workshops and more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Canton, NC
The Daily South

8 Things to Do in the Charming Town of Anderson, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina has been getting quite a bit of buzz lately—and for good reason. Its emerging food scene, array of museums, and walkable downtown are just a few of the reasons it was named the South's Best City on the Rise in 2022. But travel 45 minutes southeast towards the South Carolina-Georgia border, and you'll find another town more than worth a weekend away. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is a small town with big energy that you need to add to your Southern travel bucket list today.
ANDERSON, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Local Bakersville Contestant Crowned Rhododendron Queen

21 year old Alora Wilson of Bakersville was crowned the 2023 NC Rhododendron Queen Saturday night at Bowman Auditorium in Bakersville. 12 year old Reese Brickman of Hampstead was the Jr Queen. This year the festival featured the return of many of the crowned queens from the past. Queen Division...
BAKERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Vacation
FOX Carolina

Greenville Country Music Fest is back for twice the fun

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dust off your boots because Greenville Country Music Fest is back but this time for twice the fun. This year’s festival is now two days long taking place Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville. Organizers...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Farmers market vouchers for seniors

For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. Two kids and one adult are in the hospital after a possible chemical reaction from a pool. Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1.4 million Electric Panels under recall, poses fire hazard

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over one million Electric Panels from Schneider Electric are being recalled because of thermal burn and fire hazards. The announcement was made on June 16, saying that issue involves a loose neutral screw connection within the QO Plug-On Neutral Load Center. The recalled circuit breaker...
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Kristen Walters

North Carolina is home to the best restaurant in the US right now

If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Put historic monument back up

[Regarding “The Bigger Picture: Local Historians Reflect on the Vance Monument, One Year After Its Removal,” May 25, Xpress:] Put the historic monument back up and remove the Vance name and then install the names of people who made Asheville what it was. I would venture a guess...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

"Finally some relief!" Gas prices fall for the first time in weeks

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 26.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.72 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy