Destination Vacation: Springdale Resort

June 23 – 26, August 4 – 7 & September 8 – 11, 2022. Coming back for the third season, Chow Chow is Asheville’s premier food festival and culinary event series. Held across three weekends during the summer, Chow Chow offers fun, delicious, immersive, meaningful and educational events that celebrate and enrich the unique foodways of Southern Appalachia, while fostering dialogue about issues that impact our community including racial justice, climate change and food justice. Experience flights & bites tasting events, five course dinners, hands-on workshops and more.
