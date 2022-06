With summer work kicking off shortly for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team, the new freshmen class has arrived in Charlottesville with plenty of hype surrounding the four of them and their potential over the next couple of years. Rated as Tony Bennett’s best recruiting class since the 2016 group that led UVA to its first National Championship, it’s easy to see why these four are considered to be the next core group to lead the ‘Hoos back into national contention.

