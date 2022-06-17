ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Court of Appeals declines to halt law criminalizing election official impersonation

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Kansas Court of Appeals declined Friday to block a 2021 election law, dismissing challenges from a group of voting rights activists who fear the measure will criminalize their voter registration activities.

But the appeals court argued their fears about the law were unfounded and the quartet of organizations had not demonstrated House Bill 2183 had actually harmed their work.

In a lawsuit filed last year, Loud Light, the League of Women Voters Kansas, Kansas Appleseed and Topeka Independent Living Resource Center challenged several elements of the sweeping election bill, including provisions related to who can deliver an advanced mail ballot and signature verification.

But the groups asked the courts to block the law from taking effect because of a specific provision criminalizing the impersonation of an election official. The groups have said they have paused their voter registration work ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election because of the law.

They argue this could put individuals conducting voter registration drives at risk for prosecution if someone errantly believes them to be an elections worker.

The state, meanwhile, has defended the law, arguing the statute would only criminalize "knowingly" representing an election official.

The Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs lacked the standing to file a lawsuit because they weren't tangibly harmed by the law. They didn't render a verdict on the permissibility of the law itself.

It comes after a Shawnee County District Court judge ruled in September to dismiss the injunction request.

Writing for the majority, Justice Lesley Ann Isherwood said the four groups "collectively labor under a misconception" about what the law says.

"Importantly, the appellants do not allege that they plan to mislead potential voters about their identities or otherwise misrepresent their affiliation," Isherwood wrote. "The appellees argue that based on the lack of such an intention to violate the provision, there is no credible threat the appellants will be in the crosshairs of prosecution. We are inclined to agree with the appellees."

Dissenting opinion: Decision will make courts' job more difficult

But in a dissenting opinion, Justice Stephen Hill argues his colleagues' interpretation will make it hard for courts to stop potentially problematic government action before it happens.

He said he had no reason to doubt that individuals routinely mistake those conducting voter registration drives for election officials.

"We should not hold that the rules on standing to sue force the appellants to choose between refraining from core political speech or engaging in that speech and risking criminal prosecution," Hill wrote.

In a text message, Davis Hammet, director of Loud Light, pointed to the dissent as evidence the case was wrongly decided.

"For a year now, most voter registration activities in Kansas have been suspended under threat of felony prosecution," Hammet said. "Both prosecutors and judges in Kansas have disagreed over the meaning of the new voter suppression law, yet the divided Appeals Court ruled 2-1 to ignore the serious constitutional concerns by dismissing the case and leaving the question open."

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

