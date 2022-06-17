Suspect in California church shooting accused of hate crime

REVERE – An elderly man was rescued from a fire at a high-rise apartment building on Ocean Avenue in Revere Tuesday afternoon. State Police said four troopers went into the building with Revere police officers and firefighters to help evacuate residents. Among the people troopers helped evacuate was an elderly woman and her child who was in a wheelchair. When the troopers got back outside, they learned an elderly man on oxygen was still inside. The troopers ran back in, climbed to the sixth floor and brought him out. "With help from Revere Firefighters, they were able to assist the gentleman from the building and get him to EMS personnel, who were waiting with an oxygen system to treat him," State Police said. Two troopers are being treated for smoke inhalation at Whidden Hospital. Revere firefighters were able to extinguish the flames on a deck on the eleventh floor of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown.

REVERE, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO