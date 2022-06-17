ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Suspect in California church shooting accused of hate crime

 4 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a Las Vegas man of committing a hate crime by killing one person and wounding five in a mass shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon in California. The Orange County District Attorney's...

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Laguna Woods, CA
California State
Orange County, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Orange County, CA
California Crime & Safety
Boston

Most police to be recertified despite lawsuit against oversight commission

The state's new police oversight commission is recertifying the first batch of officers under a 2020 law. The state’s new police oversight commission, which was created with the goal of improving policing standards, will process the first batch of Massachusetts police officers up for recertification. But the commission, called...
BOSTON, MA
Elderly man rescued from high-rise fire in Revere

REVERE – An elderly man was rescued from a fire at a high-rise apartment building on Ocean Avenue in Revere Tuesday afternoon. State Police said four troopers went into the building with Revere police officers and firefighters to help evacuate residents. Among the people troopers helped evacuate was an elderly woman and her child who was in a wheelchair. When the troopers got back outside, they learned an elderly man on oxygen was still inside. The troopers ran back in, climbed to the sixth floor and brought him out. "With help from Revere Firefighters, they were able to assist the gentleman from the building and get him to EMS personnel, who were waiting with an oxygen system to treat him," State Police said. Two troopers are being treated for smoke inhalation at Whidden Hospital.   Revere firefighters were able to extinguish the flames on a deck on the eleventh floor of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown. 
REVERE, MA

