Fremont County, IA

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Fremont County, IA deputy

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
Friends and family will remember a Fremont County, IA deputy who was killed in a crash on Highway 275 near 260th Street on June 14.

On Friday evening, there will be a public visitation for Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson. It will be at Sidney High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Richardson's funeral service will be at the same high school Saturday morning at 11 a.m. followed by law enforcement and fire department honors as he is laid to rest at Hamburg Cemetery.

His family says you can pay your respects by standing along the processional route from the high school to the cemetery.

Deputy Richardson left behind a wife and three young daughters. He was 37 years old.

