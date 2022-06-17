ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

TBI: Burned body found inside vehicle in Cumberland Co.

By Paige Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said they are investigating after a...

WATE

Sheriff: 2 escaped inmates from Anderson County back in custody

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding two inmates that had escaped from a detention facility over the weekend. ACSO says Rose Phillips, 47, of Clinton and Kristie Craig, 49, of Rocky Top were two inmates who had reportedly escaped custody...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Deputies capture 2 escapees from Anderson County Detention Facility

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates were captured after escaping from the Anderson County Detention Facility Sunday, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tyler Mayes. At 5:53 p.m., the sheriff’s office was told that two inmates escaped and drove off from the facility, Mayes said. They...
WBIR

RCSO: Man dead after shooting in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said a man died after a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Stockton said it happened around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday on Raby Hollow Road at Mans Hollow Road. Witnesses said a fight happened before the shooter fired multiple shots at the man.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TBI INVESTIGATES BODY FOUND BURNED INSIDE VEHICLE ON DUNBAR ROAD

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after discovering a burned body in Crossville. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and special agents found a burned body inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Dunbar Road Thursday night. The person’s identity...
WBIR

FBI, Campbell Co. deputies investigating 'mysterious' letters left at churches

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and FBI are investigating after several churches reported concerning letters left at their front doors. Sheriff Robbie Goins spoke publicly about the letters Monday, saying deputies began receiving reports from pastors about them on Thursday. As of Monday morning, he said a total of seven letters were found across the community -- five at local Baptist churches, one at a Jellico business and one at a masonic lodge.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Police investigating after capturing two inmates who escaped from jail in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested two inmates that had escaped from jail. According to the ACSO, it happened around 5:53 p.m. on Sunday. The ACSO was notified that two inmates -- Rose Phillips, 47, and Kristie Craig, 49 -- had walked off from a work crew, escaped from the Detention Facility and drove off in a vehicle.
WYSH AM 1380

RCSO IDs Sunday shooting victim

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death late Sunday afternoon as Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. of Kingston. The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County. Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
#Tbi#Cumberland Co
bbbtv12.com

RCSO investigates after man shot to death following argument

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death late Sunday afternoon. The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County. Witnesses told investigators that an argument preceded the shooting, and that the victim had been trying to drive away when he was struck in the head by one of multiple shots fired by the alleged gunman. Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody for further questioning and the incident remains under investigation. Sheriff Stockton told us that The District Attorney General’s office is involved and more than likely will be furthering the case to the grand jury. No other details were given at this time nor the name of the deceased, as it is being withheld until notification of all family members.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Police in Tennessee, Kentucky searching for missing Winfield woman

PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
WINFIELD, TN
bbbtv12.com

Two Inmates Escape Anderson County Jail, Apprehended within 30 Minutes

“At approximately 5:53 p.m. our office received notice that two inmates escaped from the Detention Facility and drove off in a vehicle. At 6:20 p.m., our deputies had the two inmates back in custody and enroute back to the jail. Sheriff Russell Barker stated “the quick apprehension of the inmates was critical and a testament to the incredible job our patrol deputies do.” An investigation is underway. No additional comments will be made until it is complete.”
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

One person dead after rafting Ocoee River Saturday afternoon

OCOEE, Tenn. — Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirms one person died after rafting the Ocoee River Saturday afternoon. Since the incident happened on the river, the sheriff's office is not leading the investigation, so Sheriff Ross says that's all he can confirm at this time. We reached out...
OCOEE, TN
indherald.com

Oneida woman arrested twice in two days amid family dispute

ONEIDA | A 55-year-old Oneida woman was arrested twice last week on back-to-back days after police responded to a Harmony Lane residence in response to domestic disputes. The woman, identified in warrants as Kimberly Phillips, 55, was allegedly angry at her adult son and his live-in girlfriend, and was in the process of attempting to evict them from her residence.
ONEIDA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests June 13-19

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from June 13-19. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond after smoke detector alerts sleeping Lenoir City homeowner of fire

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A homeowner in Lenoir City walked away from a house fire uninjured after a working smoke detector alerted him while he was sleeping Sunday morning. At approximately 7:55 a.m., Lenoir City Fire Department crews responded to a home in the 700 block of West 5th Ave. Once on the scene, firefighters learned that a fire started on the back porch of the house but had moved inside, according to a spokesperson.
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa Highway lanes reopen following Saturday morning crash

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa Highway reopens after a crash that injured one person on Saturday morning closed all four lanes, according to the city’s spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. At around 9:15 a.m., officials said the Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department were dispatched to Buick Drive on Alcoa...
ALCOA, TN
US News and World Report

Sheriff: Tennessee Deputy Fatally Shoots Man After 'Threat'

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man early Thursday when “confronted with a threat on scene,” officials said. Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in Cleveland where a man was reportedly threatening self-harm, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency.

