Power companies warn 'rolling blackouts' possible this summer

The U.S. Forest Service made critical mistakes that caused a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded history, the agency said Tuesday. A new report found that employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest before lighting the flames.
To tackle the problem of climate change, a swift shift to clean energy technologies is underway. And homeowners have become part of the shift by generating clean energy (and saving money) by adopting solar panels. But any change as big as the energy transition comes with some challenges. The National...
