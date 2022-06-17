ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18 and tragic passing is ‘under investigation’

By Bryan Brunati
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

9-1-1: LONE Star actor Tyler Sanders has died at the age of 18.

The young star is said to have passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles at his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yOVX_0gECrZJR00
9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18 Credit: Instagram/Tyler Sanders

According to TMZ, the cause of death is currently unknown, however, an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

Tyler's rep, Pedro Tapia, told the outlet that the teen's death is being investigated.

He is also being remembered as a good kid who came from a good family.

Fans were quick to take to Tyler's final Instagram post, which featured him in a three-piece suit with the caption: "Styling."

One person reacted: "See you in the next life," as another added, "I will forever be thinking of you."

A commenter- claiming to be Tyler's uncle, chimed in: "This is a fine young man full of talents. I have always been proud to call him my nephew and he will truly be missed by many in this world.

"I regret to have not not publicly announced how truly proud I was of this young man. He is what I call a 5 star individual."

Tyler's social media included photos of him with friends, doing various activities like river rafting and skydiving, and also on set at work.

One snap had him on the set of 9-1-1: Lone Star alongside his costars including Rob Lowe.

"Had a great time working on 9-1-1 Lone Star!..." he wrote alongside the pic.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

