ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic, OH

Burned-out air conditioning unit sends smoke into nursing home

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

BALTIC — Emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded to a nursing home Wednesday evening after a compressor on a rooftop air conditioning unit burned out, sending smoke into the building.

Baltic Fire Chief Greg Montgomery said the large-scale response was needed to assure that evacuated residents had medical support, and sufficient transportation if they needed to be removed from Oak Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He said Baltic Elementary School was opened as an evacuation site, but was not used. The chief said the school might have been needed because of Wednesday's high temperatures had the residents needed to stay away from Oak Pointe for a long time. The air temperature reached 91 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, according to National Weather Service data from New Philadelphia.

Heavy smoke from the compressor entered the dining room, kitchen and a hallway, Montgomery said. Residents in adjacent areas were evacuated.

Residents in other sections of the facility remained in place because they were behind firewalls and fire doors, he said.

Montgomery counted 23 pieces of fire department apparatus at the scene.

Assisting Baltic firefighters were others from Wayne Township, Sugarcreek, East Holmes and Winesburg fire departments. Medical crews came from Smith Ambulance, Coshocton County and Tri-County emergency medical services. Emergency management directors came from Tuscarawas and Holmes counties. Tuscarawas County emergency medical services director Dr. Kevin Miller responded.

Crews remained on scene for about two hours, Montgomery said. They were called at 7:10 p.m. Montgomery said the first unit arrived within six minutes to find residents being evacuated. He said emergency crews made a great response and that he appreciated the help of all who responded.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in Summit County accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old Akron man suffered “life-threatening injuries” after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a semi-trailer, said Summit County Sheriff deputies. The accident happened on June 16 around 1:30 p.m. on the I-77 north ramp to State Route 224 in Coventry...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltic, OH
City
Winesburg, OH
Your Radio Place

Small fire reported at Deercreek Hotel in Cambridge on Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Police Officers were dispatched to the Deercreek Hotel on Southgate Parkway, in reference to a reported structure Saturday morning. On arrival, officers located a working fire in the wall of a hotel room with smoke showing. Motel employees were attempting to extinguish the fire using...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Montgomery
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

West Branch Lake has 'bacteria contamination advisory'

If you're traveling to Portage County for a little summer fun, don't plan on taking a dip in the lake early this week. The West Branch State Park lake is currently under a bacteria contamination advisory and that could pose some health risks. The lake has been under a bacteria...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Compressor#Philadelphia#Emergency Management#Baltic Elementary School#National Weather Service#Tuscarawas
WKYC

Air Quality Advisory issued amid 'unhealthy' conditions in several Northeast Ohio counties as temperatures soar into the 90s

CLEVELAND — As we kick off the start of summer with lots of sunshine, it’s also going to be a very hot day across Northeast Ohio as temperatures reach the mid 90s. That’s why the National Weather Service in Cleveland says an Air Quality Advisory has been activated for “unhealthy” conditions for sensitive groups of people in the following counties until midnight:
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Power Crews Continue Work in Wayne, Holmes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power outages in Wayne and Holmes Counties on Monday morning are under 2000 from that macroburst thunderstorm activity. The Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative had 1200 members out Monday morning, while AEP Ohio reported about 700. AEP hope to have most of the power...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
whbc.com

Akron Man Accused in Sherrodsville Post Office Robbery

SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a Carroll County post office on Saturday. 46-year-old Justin Bendo was taken into custody on Monday. Federal charges may also come into play. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says Bendo ordered...
SHERRODSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Couple Secretly Indicted in Death of Toddler

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man and woman are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the February death of a 1-year-old child. 30-year-old Brandon Demunbrun and Kayelenne Croston were arraigned on Friday. They were secretly indicted. Court documents provide little information about the child or cause...
CANTON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy