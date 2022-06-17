ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

College basketball analyst says UNC ‘expected’ to land Pete Nance

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNp03_0gECrCFy00

The UNC basketball program is in the middle of a big recruiting week and that revolves around one of the top transfers that entered the portal this offseason.

Northwestern transfer Pete Nance is currently on an official visit to UNC and by all accounts, the forward should end up in North Carolina for next season.

Senior college basketball analyst for CBS Sports Matt Norlander gave his take on the Nance situation, saying he’s been told ‘it’s likely/expected’ that Nance will end up a Tar Heel.

North Carolina has been trying to fill the void left by Brady Manek at the 4 position this offseason. It went after Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer before he landed at Illinois. The only other option that UNC was tied to was Nance.

Nance averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. He shot 49.7 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three on 3.1 attempts per game. For his career, he is a 35.6 percent shooter from three.

Nance had put his name in the NBA Draft and went through the draft process before withdrawing before the deadline.

He has one year of eligibility left due to the covid year of eligibility.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels named top team after Nance transfer

The UNC basketball program added the final piece of their roster last week when forward Pete Nance announced he was transferring to Chapel Hill for his final year of eligibility. UNC is returning four of their five starters from a year ago on a team that made it to the title game as well as returning players like Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn, and Justin McKoy. Plus, are adding Nance as well as a 2022 recruiting class that was Top 20 in the cycle. With that, one publication believes that the Tar Heels will be the team to beat early on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Coach K Reveals Why He Won't Attend Games Next Season

Earlier on Monday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein revealed that Coach K told him that he would not be attending any Duke games at Cameron Indoor next season. And now we know why. Telling the "College Hoops Today Podcast:" There's no place in Cameron Indoor Stadium --- a box or...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis offers 2024 five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have a new target in the 2024 recruiting class. Five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson became the third player in the class to earn an offer from North Carolina, joining Jarin Stevenson and Cam Scott. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard earned his offer from Davis and the Tar Heels on Friday, and now he has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment. Jackson is drawing interest from several programs like UNC, Kansas, Kentucky, Kansas State, UCLA, UCONN, and Nebraska among others. The Bronx, New York native currently plays at Cardinal Hayes High School and was contacted...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Honest Admission

While most of the sports world has criticized Phil Mickelson and others for leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Charles Barkley has gone the other way. Barkley, who is close with Mickelson, has made it clear that he doesn't blame anyone for following the money. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Nance
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Appears To Hate 1 Major Fan Base The Most

One major college football fan base appears to get on Paul Finebaum's nerves the most. Earlier this year, Finebaum took issue with Clemson's fan base, calling the Tigers the most "insecure, paranoid" fan base in college football. “There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday), the most insecure, paranoid...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylin Williams’ draft stock continues climbing as he’s tabbed to be taken by Oklahoma City

Former Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams will almost certainly be taken in the NBA draft Thursday night. The question is where and when. According to the latest intel gathered by ESPN, Williams will be nabbed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at pick No. 34. If Williams were to go there, he’d be higher than every Arkansas draft choice the last 14 years other than Moses Moody and Bobby Portis, both of whom went in the first round (and both of whom captured the last two NBA championships). Back in January, Williams was barely on draft boards. But his breakout season, especially during SEC play, put him on the radar. As recently as May, Williams was tabbed to fall into the mid-40s. An impressive stint at the Scouting Camp has pushed him even higher. The draft takes place Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Nba Draft#Unc#Cbs Sports#Northwestern
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaden Ivey doesn't sound like a guy who wants to be drafted by the Kings

Projected top-five pick Jaden Ivey on Monday revealed that he has only worked out for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons ahead of the NBA draft on Thursday. Ivey, a consensus All-American, is widely expected to be the fourth player off the board behind Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. in some order. Barring a trade, going fourth would mean he is headed to the Sacramento Kings However, Ivey has not been in contact with the Kings and has not worked out with them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See where Johnny Davis goes in the latest ESPN mock draft

With the NBA draft less than a week away, ESPN writer Jonathan Givony released one of his final 2022 NBA mock drafts, which projects Jonathan Davis to go in the top 10 picks. Similar to his earlier mock draft at the beginning of June, Givony projects the AP First-Team All-American to land at No. 10 with the Washington Wizards. Some may remember, that the Wizards were the first team to workout Davis earlier this month.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy