Rally against gun violence set

Odessa’s Victory Christian Fellowship will sponsor a rally against gun violence from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Salinas Park at 600 W. Clements St. with Christian rapper Roy Perk, San Angelo Christian band Joshua 1:2 and an Odessa woman who lost her 18-year-old son to gun violence two years ago.

The woman, Michelle del Bosque, will address the crowd about the recent school shooting in Uvalde and her own personal tragedy, said the Rev. Albert Flores, pastor of the 2400 W. 81st St. church.