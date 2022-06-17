ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Ohio State Buckeyes Bo Hoag, Maxwell Moldovan miss cut at US Open

By Staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Ohio State sophomore Maxwell Moldovan shot a 2-over 72 Friday at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, and former Buckeye Bo Hoag shot a 5-over-par 75.

After two rounds, both are at 7-over and missed the cut, which included everyone at 3-over and better.

Moldovan is the first Ohio State amateur to make the U.S. Open since Will Grimmer qualified in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. Grimmer went on to make the cut that year.

Hoag, an Upper Arlington native, turned pro in 2011 and played in the 2021 U.S. Open. He did not make the cut that year. He has one pro title, on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. He played in this year's Memorial Tournament but didn't make the cut.

