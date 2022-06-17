ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Cooldown for the weekend, spotty rain chances for Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Addison Green says Long Island set a new record high temperature on Friday. It reached 90 degrees in Islip, breaking the previous record of 88, set in 2000. WHAT'S NEW: After a record breaking warm day, where we hit 90 officially at ISP-MacArthur...

brooklyn.news12.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 153 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Sinai, or over Port Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rocky Point around 200 PM EDT. Middle Island and Wading River around 205 PM EDT. Brookhaven National Laboratory around 210 PM EDT. Shirley and Manorville around 215 PM EDT. Center Moriches around 220 PM EDT. Westhampton around 225 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Boat Runs Aground In Hampton Bays Surf

A 32-foot boat ran aground in the surf just west of Shinnecock Inlet on Saturday morning after experiencing mechanical failure. Only one person was aboard the Trojan flybridge cruiser when... more. Rooftop solar panels to reduce one’s carbon footprint have become more and more common on ... by Stephen J....
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Daily Voice

Southern State Parkway Stretch To Be Closed At Times For A Month During Roadwork In Hempstead

A stretch of the Southern State Parkway will be closed at times for about a month due to roadwork. Beginning on Monday, June 20, eastbound lanes of the parkway between Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Town of Hempstead will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning for approximately four weeks, weather permitting, for a pavement resurfacing project, the New York State Department of Transportation said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Officials Announce Opening of Newly Renovated Elmont Road Park

New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages (D-Elmont) held a ribbon cutting event at Elmont Road Park in Elmont, NY to celebrate the completion of the $3 million renovation project, and to announce that the park is open for residents in the community to enjoy.
ELMONT, NY
