Cincinnati, OH

Pleasant weekend ahead with sunshine, low humidity

By Ethan Emery
Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds and humidity decrease in the tri-state Friday evening as temperatures fall in the 60s overnight. A pleasant weekend can be expected with low humidity and dry conditions. Saturday will have some northeasterly winds that may gust up to twenty...

www.fox19.com

Cincinnati, OH
