Joy Behar reveals how Barbara Walters fired her for ‘honest mistake’ on ‘The View’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Joy Behar learned the hard way: Don’t piss off Barbara Walters .

Behar, 72, is opening up about how “The View” creator and former co-host Walters, 92, nearly fired her in 2016 for accidentally spilling that Rosie O’Donnell, 60, would be joining the panel of women on the talk show.

In a clip for Hulu’s upcoming “Behind the Table: A View Reunion” special — featuring former co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulous — Behar recalled the time Walters unexpectedly called her to say an Entertainment Weekly writer contacted Walters because they were tipped off about the news.

“[EW] said, ‘Oh, and Rosie O’Donnell’s coming on the show. And guess who told them?'” Behar recalled Walters telling her in their conversation.

“I said, ‘Meredith Vieira?'” Behar told a laughing Vieira, 68, Jones, 60, and Matenopoulous, 47.

“[Walters] said, ‘No, you! Joy Behar did that. And I want you to know that I’m not renewing your contract,'” Walters reportedly admonished Behar.

Rosie Perez, Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Behar during a March 2015 episode of “The View.”
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Queens College graduate, however, attempted to defend her accidental behind-the-scenes gossip.

“I said, ‘Barbara, it was just a mistake,'” Behar said. “It was an honest mistake.’

However, Walters apparently wasn’t having it and sternly continued to tell Behar off.

Walters co-created “The View” in 1997 and hosted until 2014.
Getty Images

“‘You’re a loose cannon, and I’m not renewing your contract,'” the mother of one recalled of Walters’ comeback. “I said, ‘Barbara, come on! It’s, like, no big deal here.'”

Walters reportedly continued to adamantly tell Behar “No!” before hanging up the telephone.

“For a minute, I was stunned,” the “ The Great Gasbag ” author said. “I was, like, ‘Really? For that?'”

Of course, Behar has remained a part of the cantankerous show since its premiere in 1997.

“Behind the Table: A View Reunion” will stream Monday, June 20, on Hulu .

