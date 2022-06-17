‘Spiderhead’ Cast Guide: Who Are The Stars Of Netflix’s New Psychological Thriller?

Netflix’s new film Spiderhead is based on a story called “Escape From Spiderhead,” which appeared in The New Yorker in 2010 and was written by George Saunders. In the darkly funny but equally grim story, a man named Jeff received daily doses, or drips, of various drugs that are meant to alter his mind, causing him to form completely new and distorted visions, feelings, and sensations. Eventually though, the doctor administering the drugs, a man named Abnesti, uses the drugs to harm other prisoners, at which point Jeff realizes that he no longer wants to be a part of the experimentation.

In the film version, Chris Hemsworth stars as Abnesti, an affable but deceptive scientist whose motives seem to shift throughout his experiments. While the short story never leaves the confines of the control room where Abnesti administers his patients with his mind-bending drugs, the film takes the premise and expands the world of Jeff, played by Miles Teller, and the rest of the prisoners. In the story, Spiderhead was merely the name of the control room where the drugs were administered. In the film, it’s now the name of the prison they’re held at on a remote and seemingly inescapable tropical island.

Take a look at all the stars of the new film now (and feel free to give the story a read too) to see how the characters on film stack up to their counterparts on the page.

Spiderhead is available on Netflix starting June 17.