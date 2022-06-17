ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Hog Jaxson Robinson finds landing spot via transfer portal

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

Jaxson Robinson will play for his third team in three seasons next year.

The former Arkansas guard entered the transfer portal in mid-May. On Thursday, he announced he will play the 2022-23 season at Brigham Young .

It’s unclear whether Robinson will be allowed to play in the Cougars’ games, however. The deadline for transfer portal entries was May 1. After that date, any player in the portal could still transfer, but they would be ineligible for the following season without being granted it waiver.

The Ada, Oklahoma, native played just one season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Texas A&M. A 3-point specialist, Robinson played in just 16 games for Arkansas last year.

Robinson’s best stretch came during three games in late December and early January. He played 83 minutes in a win over Elon and losses to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The rest of the season, Robinson logged just 80 minutes.

His exit leaves Arkansas with just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team: guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson.

The Razorbacks do have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country, though, and added six players via the transfer portal. They’re expected to be a ranked in the Top 25 when the season begins.

Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster

