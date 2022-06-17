ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Robert De Niro, Wildflower LTD hit over non-union hires for NYC studio

By Carl Campanile, Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mI8p7_0gECo5hP00

“Never rat on your friends …” is one of his most famous lines, but acting legend Robert De Niro is now co-starring with a giant inflatable union protest rat.

The “Goodfellas” star and his partners broke a promise to use union workers to build a sprawling new film studio in Queens — prompting labor activists to set up their symbolic inflatable rat at the site in protest, officials said Friday.

“If De Niro doesn’t care that workers are being exploited, shame on him,” Chaz Rynkiewicz, vice president of Laborers Local 79, told The Post. “We hope he clears this up ASAP.”

The “Taxi Driver” actor and the development firm he’s using, Wildflower LTD, agreed to “seek union labor” during a public review of the $600 million Astoria complex, according to a July 2021 document from the Queens borough president’s office.

But despite the star’s history as a vocal union supporter,  the vast majority of construction workers assigned to the seven-story studio were non-union — including plumbers, sheet metal workers and electricians, state Sen. Jessica Ramos said.

“It’s not too much to ask that Mr. De Niro live up to his professed values as a union man. If you want to build in my district, you need to build union,” Ramos said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODugQ_0gECo5hP00
Workers set up Scabby the Rat outside the studio site in Queens.
Laborers Local 79

“This is about worker safety, this is about the quality and efficiency of the project, and it’s about ensuring family-sustaining wages are coming back to my community.”

“Black and brown construction workers are being exploited at this site, not receiving living wages and not receiving the union training they need to build this well,” Ramos said at a press conference outside the soon-to-be-built film studio, according to Patch.com , which first reported the conflict.

Ramos and reps from laborers’ Local 79, Steamfitters Local 638 and Sheet Metal Local 28 gathered Thursday to protest the multi-building project, which will replace the old Steinway Pianos factory on 19th Avenue near Luyster Creek.

At the demonstration, workers set up Scabby the Rat — a 12-foot inflatable rodent symbolic of union protests — outside the yet-to-be-built studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRg5E_0gECo5hP00
The majority of the workers on the site are non-union hires.
Laborers Local 79

And Anthony Guerrero,  political director of Sheet Metal Local 28, demanded that De Niro “put his money where his mouth is,” according to Patch.com

De Niro, who’s a longtime member of the Screen Actors Guild, told an audience during a 2020 acceptance speech that he was grateful for the backing of the group — particularly “these days, when there’s so much hostility towards unions.”

But work on his soon-to-be studio flies in the face of those values, Ramos said.

“You’re either a union man or you’re not — there’s no in between,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tmj5D_0gECo5hP00
De Niro is a longtime member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

In a tweet , she added: “Robert De Niro is a self-professed union man, and is spending $600 million to build in Astoria. Don’t wait until the studio is built to bring in union jobs, bring union quality work into the very foundation, and build a studio Queens can be proud of.”

Construction on the studio began earlier this year after the city approved several zoning changes needed to build it.

The project’s general contractor, Leeding Builders Group, has previously called itself an “open shop” firm — a term used for a non-union operation.

All of the construction firms assigned to the project — Pinnacle Construction, Structure Tech and Forward Mechanical —  are also nonunion companies, along with nearly every single trade group, according to Rynkiewicz.

But a rep for De Niro, Stan Rosenfield, contended most laborers on site as of Friday — many of whom are currently iron workers — are unionized.

“The majority of the workers on site currently are union,” Rosenfield said, without elaborating or providing numbers on the total ratio of union to nonunion laborers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jfEH_0gECo5hP00
“Black and brown construction workers are being exploited at this site,” said Sen. Jessica Ramos.
Laborers Local 79

“We support a diverse and inclusive workforce and feel it’s essential not to exclude nonunion workers from being awarded our construction jobs,” he told The Post. “A substantial portion of the job is being constructed with union labor.”

The so-called “studio village” designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group will have 11 sound stages, and a public waterfront promenade with cafes and offices, according to the Real Deal.

Along with the “Raging Bull” star, it was also spearheaded by De Niro’s real estate broker son Raphael De Niro, and is expected to be complete by late next year.

A rep for De Niro didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday. A rep from Wildflower Studio also didn’t immediately answer questions from The Post.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Deli Owner Killed in Freak Father’s Day Accident in HV

A Hudson Valley deli owner was killed in a freak accident on Father's Day. His son is in critical condition after a tree fell on their car on the Palisades. On Father's Day and Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, New York State Police responded to a reported serious personal injury motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Palisades Interstate Parkway at mile marker 29.8 in the town of Stony Point.
insideedition.com

New York Restaurant Helps Woman Who Wrote 'Please Call Police' on Grubhub Order

A New York restaurant helped save a woman being held hostage who wrote "Please call police" on a Grubhub order, its owner said. The Chipper Truck Cafe, a Yonkers eatery open 24 hours a day, received the desperate plea Sunday at about 5:00 a.m., owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The note, included in the online order form's "additional instructions," asked for police help and said "Please don't make it obvious."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Andrew Giuliani says New York ready for change

Herald Community Newspapers provided a chance for all of New York’s gubernatorial candidates to meet with a select editorial team to present their views and answer questions. U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and Andrew Giuliani, a former special assistant to the president in the Trump administration, are featured this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Entertainment
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Astoria, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
96.9 WOUR

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De Niro
Person
Robert De Niro
New York Post

Gun-toting suspect released hours after Staten Island arrest

A Staten Island career criminal was back on the streets Saturday — one day after he was nabbed by cops with a loaded gun. Bessam Camacho, 27, was arrested after patrol officers found he was carrying a gun with seven rounds in the magazine on Benjamin Place in Arlington Friday night, the NYPD said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildflower#Local Union#Union Workers#Laborers Local 79#The Post
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
fox5ny.com

Body found in water at Long Island park

NEW YORK - The Nassau County Police Department was investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water at a park on Saturday morning. Police say that the unidentified man's body was found just after 9:30 a.m. in Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin. No other...
longisland.com

50 Years in the Making, North Shore Rail Trail Finally Opens

A project that started in the 1970s has finally been completed, joining Port Jefferson to Wading River by a 10-mile long paved trail. On June 10, officials celebrated the opening of the trail with a ribbon cutting. The North Shore Rail Trail - which had been called the Rails to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
bkreader.com

In a Class Action Settlement, City and State Will Pay 54,000 NY’ers $22M for the Illegal Termination of Their Public Assistance

Hundreds of New Yorkers every day are forced to miss work, either because they are sick or a death in the family or an injury or a sudden loss of child care…. Unfortunately, if you are on public assistance, a failure to show you have worked a minimum number of hours each week can result in a loss of your public assistance, even if you have one of these legitimate excuses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
longisland.com

Father Arrested for DWI with 2 Children in the Car on Father's Day

On 06/19/22 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Nichols Road near Patchogue Holbrook Road for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Jean Louissaint, 40, of Bayport, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Two children, Louissaint's 9 year-old son and 7 year-old daughter were passengers in the vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy