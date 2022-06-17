Clean Power Consulting Group Announces a Series of Solar Development and Consulting Services Aimed at Boosting Companies' Clean Energy Usage

TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT entered into partnership with Last Prisoner Project. As part of the agreement that will roll out throughout the year, TILT and Last Prisoner Project will build strategic initiatives that engage across all subsidiaries - Commonwealth Alternative Care, Standard Farms and Jupiter Research - as well as within the communities they serve. “I believe that all legal cannabis operators have an obligation to correct the injustices made by prejudicial laws,” stated TILT CEO Gary Santo. “Cannabis has been largely decriminalized for several years now, and we need to do our part to help bring freedom to those disproportionately impacted over the past 40-years. The Last Prisoner Project works diligently to address the systemic issues behind cannabis inequality, and TILT shares a similar vision of rightful freedom and equity for all those that have been unjustly impacted by cannabis laws.”

WHITE HAVEN, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO