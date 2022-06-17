ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Clean Power Consulting Group Announces a Series of Solar Development and Consulting Services Aimed at Boosting Companies' Clean Energy Usage

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Clean Power Consulting Group has launched its solar development and consulting services for cleantech companies. These add to the company's strategic sales and marketing consulting services for companies committed to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Benzinga

Tilt Teams Ups With Last Prisoner Project, Amends White Haven Sale Agreement

TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT entered into partnership with Last Prisoner Project. As part of the agreement that will roll out throughout the year, TILT and Last Prisoner Project will build strategic initiatives that engage across all subsidiaries - Commonwealth Alternative Care, Standard Farms and Jupiter Research - as well as within the communities they serve. “I believe that all legal cannabis operators have an obligation to correct the injustices made by prejudicial laws,” stated TILT CEO Gary Santo. “Cannabis has been largely decriminalized for several years now, and we need to do our part to help bring freedom to those disproportionately impacted over the past 40-years. The Last Prisoner Project works diligently to address the systemic issues behind cannabis inequality, and TILT shares a similar vision of rightful freedom and equity for all those that have been unjustly impacted by cannabis laws.”
WHITE HAVEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy