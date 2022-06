KEARNEY, NE - You're likely to see orange cones and construction equipment if you're driving through Kearney anytime soon. The city starts three road projects today. The most notable is the 2nd Ave. overpass, where traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project will make improvements to the bridge structure and could last until the end of September.

