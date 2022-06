As part of Trenton’s Liberty Weekend (July 8-10, 2022), the Trent House Association presents a talk by Dr. Iris de Rode on research by the Marquis de Chastellux as the Continental and French armies prepared for their march through New Jersey to the battle of Yorktown in 1781. This free program will be held on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at 2 p.m. in-person at the William Trent House, 15 Market Street (across from the Hughes Justice Center) in Trenton and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/THTalkJuly9. A pay-as-you-wish donation can be made by PayPal at https://williamtrenthouse.org/donation.html.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO