ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Arkansas native and former Razorback Moses Moody wins NBA Championship

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duFcF_0gECmZv800

Moses Moody is an NBA champion.

The rookie guard captured the title in his first season in the NBA when the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Thursday’s Game Six of the NBA Finals, 103-90 .

It was the Warriors’ sixth title appearance in the last eight seasons and their fourth win.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting, including going 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Moody played in four games of the series and 52 of the team’s regular-season games with 11 starts. He is expected to take on an even larger role next year .

Moody played high-school basketball at Little Rock Parkview and North Little Rock before transferring at Montverde Academy for his senior season. After high school, he chose Arkansas, where he was the highest-ranked recruit the Razorbacks had landed since Bobby Portis.

With the Hogs, Moody was named SEC Freshman of the Year and helped the Razorbacks to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time is […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Bobby Portis
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Razorbacks#Sec
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ epic clap back at his haters after becoming an NBA champion

It wasn’t too long ago when the haters were saying that Andrew Wiggins was a bust. Those days are now officially over after the All-Star forward helped the Golden State Warriors win a title on Thursday night. After erasing all doubt as to his status in the league, Wiggins had a special message for all […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ epic clap back at his haters after becoming an NBA champion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals Win

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Following Stephen Curry's epic NBA finals win, the basketball star posed for the sweetest photo alongside son Canon W. Jack, 3. The Finals MVP's wife Ayesha Curry shared a pic of her "dudes" clutching trophies, with their little one cuddled up to dad and looking up at him admiringly.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggs' priceless Steph answer on giving him no shot at Finals MVP

Andrew Wiggins played his heart out for the Warriors in the NBA Finals, serving a key role in taking down the Boston Celtics for the team’s fourth championship in eight seasons. But even he knew the Finals MVP trophy had Steph Curry’s name written all over it. Two-way...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy