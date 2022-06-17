Arkansas native and former Razorback Moses Moody wins NBA Championship

Moses Moody is an NBA champion.

The rookie guard captured the title in his first season in the NBA when the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Thursday’s Game Six of the NBA Finals, 103-90 .

It was the Warriors’ sixth title appearance in the last eight seasons and their fourth win.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting, including going 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Moody played in four games of the series and 52 of the team’s regular-season games with 11 starts. He is expected to take on an even larger role next year .

Moody played high-school basketball at Little Rock Parkview and North Little Rock before transferring at Montverde Academy for his senior season. After high school, he chose Arkansas, where he was the highest-ranked recruit the Razorbacks had landed since Bobby Portis.

With the Hogs, Moody was named SEC Freshman of the Year and helped the Razorbacks to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.