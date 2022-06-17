‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Tom Cruise’s Biggest Movie Ever After Eclipsing $800M Mark

The sky is the limit when it comes to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. The film flies by yet another box office milestone as it eclipses $800 million in worldwide grosses.

Exact totals through Thursday come to $806.4 million worldwide, as reported by Deadline. Including $422.2 million domestically and $384.2 million internationally. Maverick has managed to hit these numbers after just 21 days in theaters.

The film’s star, Tom Cruise, is a household name. He’s been a consistent movie star and presence on our screens since the original Top Gun dropped in 1986. Including starring in the expansive and incredibly popular Mission: Impossible franchise. However, Top Gun: Maverick now stands as Cruise’s biggest gross ever in his career. His previous most successful film was Mission: Impossible – Fallout which grossed $791.1 million worldwide.

The success shows no signs of slowing down either. The film is still set to open in Korea, which is a popular market for Crusie’s films. He’s on his way to the country now to market the film personally.

It seems the road to a $1 billion+ gross is within reach. American audiences haven’t been able to get enough of the action evidenced by the impressive legs the film has. Last weekend the film only dropped 39% in weekend grosses despite increased competition from Jurassic World: Dominion and the loss of Imax screens.

As it stands, Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing film of the year so far. It’s also the second-highest-grossing film overall since the pandemic followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Emotional Reunion in Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just a return to form for Tom Cruise, it also serves as an emotional return for actor Val Kilmer to our screens. Kilmer recently spoke out about his return.

“I can’t believe how kind the whole world has been,” Kilmer told the Los Angeles Times in an interview. “I get hundreds of fan letters every week. It’s very humbling.”

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer several years ago. Following his treatment, Kilmer lost his ability to speak. As such, we mostly only see Iceman communicate with Cruise’s Maverick communicate via text message. However, Kilmer did get to say one line thanks to an intricate AI program that downloaded hundreds of hours of Kilmer speaking to recreate the actor’s voice. They were able to clone his voice so we could hear Iceman say the now iconic line: “The Navy needs you Maverick. (The pilots) they need you.”

Cruise and Kilmer first met on the set of the first Top Gun. They have been friends ever since, but this is the first time they get to reunite on screen. Director, Joseph Kosinski, told the LA Times that he believes the movie forced the actors to raise their game.

“You’ve got two masters at the top of their game playing the most iconic characters of their careers,” Kosinski said. “I think there is a lot of Maverick in Tom, and Iceman in Val. So what you are seeing onscreen is an authentic friendship that has lasted over 36 years.”