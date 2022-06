Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma seem to be at the height of their new romance! Rebel, 42, was seen snuggling with her fashionista sweetie during a sweet night out for dinner in Paris. In a photo posted to Rebel’s Instagram stories on June 21, the couple glowed while sitting together at a small table and smiling for the camera. The Pitch Perfect actress rocked a multicolor Gucci sweater in the classic logo print, while Ramona wore a white t shirt emblazoned with images of dual leopards. They were joined by an additional female friend in the photo.

