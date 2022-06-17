ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man arrested for possession after asking police for protection from drug dealers

By Annie Gimbel
 4 days ago

MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Harrison County Sheriff's arrested a man who came to the police station in fear for his life from drug dealers he owed money to. Unfortunately for the man, identified as Pedro Serrano, he also told officers he had a big bag of methamphetamine in his car, which was parked outside the station.

Officers arrested the 32-year-old on June 16.

"Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher.

Harrison Sheriff's Office

Sheriffs said Serrano also resisted arrest. After he was in-custody, Task Force Investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano's vehicle, revealing 825 grams of methamphetamine.

Serrano was charged with possession and resisting arrest.

Comments / 38

Crystal A. Rogers
4d ago

He was genuinely scared 😱 of someone is why he did what he did I'm sure

Reply(3)
20
Jose Galindo
4d ago

protection is not enough. Once they find him I wouldn't like to be on his shoes...

Reply(1)
9
Terry Hill
4d ago

Meth head problems and meth head solutions!

Reply
30
