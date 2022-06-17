Take a Look at Ashley Graham’s New Jersey Backyard (It’s Ready for Summer!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nothing has ever baffled me in the kitchen quite like rice. I’ve struggled with making the perfect batch. It would either come out too gummy, too undercooked, too overcooked, or too burnt at the bottom of the pot. (Or, if I really messed up, sometimes all of the above.) And I know I’m not the only one riding this struggle bus: Over the years, Kitchn has gotten countless emails from readers asking for help; and just the other weekend, a friend was visiting and, while marveling at my weekly meal plan, told me that she’s given up on making rice entirely. I told her she didn’t need to do that! She just needed two things: this instructional Kitchn post and this 4-quart Dansk Købenstyle Casserole pot.

