Broward County Expands Mosquito Control Area

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 100 companies will be looking to fill 8,000 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The event will take place Thursday, June 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Total Cleaning, Cano Health, Norwegian Cruise Lines, American Express, Domino's, Brighstar...
