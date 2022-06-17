ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward County Expands Mosquito Control Area

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broward County's Mosquito Control Section is now extending its services to...

Click10.com

Truck dumps dirty water into lake in Doral, officials issue fines

DORAL, Fla. – Witnesses reported a truck recently unloaded what appeared to be polluted water into a lake in Doral. Residents said the blue truck was equipped with a tank in the community of Valencia, which has an entrance at Northwest 102nd Avenue and 46th Street. “It was dumping...
DORAL, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Commission Changes a Very “Irrigating” Sprinkler Issue

Tamarac kids often have to dodge the sprinklers on their way home from school, sometimes forced to step off the sidewalk on the roadway to avoid getting soaked. Seeing it as a safety issue, city leaders said something needed to be done. At the June 8 meeting, the city commission...
TAMARAC, FL
WESH

New omicron strains gain hold in Central Florida as cases spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 infections continue to climb all across Florida, and a few of our local counties are seeing one in five people being tested coming back positive. “We're seeing a lot of new cases,” Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said. "We're definitely in high transmission."...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement

A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

Newly reported COVID cases in Florida appear to be plateauing

Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Times

Broward commissioners ban variety of single use plastics

Broward County—Stepping up efforts to protect the environment by reducing the amount of waste, Broward County has banned single use plastic straws and beverage stirrers on countyowned properties. County Commissioners approved the ban, which also includes confetti and sky lanterns, during their regular meeting last week. County commissioners said...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 8,000 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 100 companies will be looking to fill 8,000 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The event will take place Thursday, June 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Total Cleaning, Cano Health, Norwegian Cruise Lines, American Express, Domino's, Brighstar...
SUNRISE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida not recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday

Florida is one of the states not acknowledging Juneteenth as a state holiday. President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year. WINK News spoke with leaders in the community on why they think it should be observed officially in Florida. June 19, 1865, the day Union General Gordon...
FLORIDA STATE

