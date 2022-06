Kraftwerk’s Wolfgang Flür has linked up with U.K. soul and electronic duo Anushka for a new song, “4 AM,” which is out today (June 21). According to a press statement on the new song, “’4 AM’ utilizes Wolfgang’s storytelling abilities to bring to life his own legendary experiences, in the form of an ode to the Berlin club scene and the freedom of (pre-Brexit) European touring.”

