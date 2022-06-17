The back story on Nikki Torres’ run for WA state senate. And why Honeyford dropped out

When Sunnyside lawmaker Sen. Jim Honeyford filed for office last May, he didn’t know for sure that he would withdraw his name a week later.

He was waiting to see who would step up to run against him.

The 83-year-old Republican who walks 2 miles a day said he told his wife he felt like he still had one or two good years left to give the Legislature.

But when filing week closed May 23, the 15 th District Senate position had two GOP candidates listed — Honeyford and former Pasco City Councilwoman Nikki Torres .

Honeyford said he called Torres on May 24 to find out her position on several state issues. After their talk, he felt confident his legislative seat would be in good hands if she took it over.

So, after 28 years in the Legislature, Honeyford decided he would finally pass the torch to another Republican. On the following Monday he asked to have his name crossed off the list of candidates, leaving Torres to run unopposed.

Honeyford’s surprise move caused political rumblings throughout the district, as well as speculation that he and Torres had made a prearrangement before filing week.

That’s not the case, they say.

There was no plot between the two. However, state GOP leaders knew there was a chance Honeyford wouldn’t want another term, and they were preparing.

Senate Republican caucus leader John Braun of Centralia told me he didn’t know when Honeyford’s seat would open up — whether now or in the future — but he had spent the past year encouraging different people to consider running for it when the time came.

And, yes, Torres was among those potential candidates.

Braun said he spoke with her in early May.

As it happened, she was “in transition” when Braun approached her, Torres said.

Her mother is ill, and Torres told the Herald this week she needed to move back to her childhood home in order to help care for her mom.

This was information that she had not shared earlier. Torres said she tries to keep her family life private.

But the timing of her move into the 15 th District and her Senate run has raised questions that need answers. So she recently explained in more detail how events transpired.

Her mother’s home is in Clarks Addition in Franklin County. Torres initially thought she would be able to keep her Pasco City Council seat, which she won in the November election, because the city annexed land in the area of her mother’s property.

But it turned out her mother’s home is on the border of the annexation area and not within city limits.

“I can literally step across (into Pasco),” she said.

So after only four months on the city council, Torres had to give up her seat. Torres plans to build a new home on acreage next to her mother’s house.

Between the district hopping and the unconventional path Torres is taking to the state Senate, shade has been cast on her candidacy — and it isn’t fair.

She filed not knowing if Honeyford was going to drop out. Others could have done the same, but they didn’t.

And Honeyford said no one at the county party level reached out to ask him about his plans.

Ideally, it is better for voters to have a choice on the ballot. But an open seat doesn’t guarantee that will happen.

Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, was displaced from District 15 after the state’s political map was changed this year. His seat was wide open, and the only candidate to file for it is Republican newcomer Bryan Sandlin of Zillah.

So what happened there?

Considering that District 15 now includes parts of five Eastern Washington counties — Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams and Yakima — you’d think more people would have been interested in that House seat.

The lack of interest is a concern, so who can blame party leaders when they try to persuade good people to run for office?

The best candidates are often those who wouldn’t dream of a political career unless someone encourages them.

Braun says Torres has a glowing reputation statewide after her time as president of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Most importantly, though, she had the courage to file. “It’s a big deal to sign up,” he said.

Torres previously told the Herald that she had heard rumors Honeyford was ready to retire — no doubt that came from Braun. But it was still speculation at that point.

Torres will make a great legislator. And she took the leap when others didn’t — the least we can do is give her a chance.

