Costco Is Facing a Lawsuit Over Their $4.99 Rotisserie Chickens — Here’s What We Know

By Rochelle Bilow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostco does a lot of things well. It’s lauded for cheap groceries and frozen meal staples. Some customers even swear by its wine. But according to a lawsuit filed this past Monday, they may be knowingly causing neglect and harm to the chickens at their company-owned processing centers in Iowa and...

