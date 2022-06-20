ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Road work begins on I-135 in Saline County

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Interstate 135 in Saline County today.

Work on I-135 will begin at the McPherson/Saline County line and continue north about 19.3 miles to the I-70/I-135 junction.

Traffic on I-135 will be reduced to one 16-foot lane at a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

Veterinarian who worked to save Kansas livestock speaks out

APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division of Hutchinson is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $17 million project to be completed by December, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.



