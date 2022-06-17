'Y'all don't have to do this': San Marcos and former officer sued for excessive force

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A 29-year-old mother in Texas has been arrested and charged after she left her 5-year-old child in the car for over two hours while she gambled. Angela Yates allegedly left her child in her unlocked vehicle with the air conditioning on for over two hours while she was inside an illegitimate gambling establishment in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO