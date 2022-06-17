ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

'Y'all don't have to do this': San Marcos and former officer sued for excessive force

By Warren Brown, Gabriel Romero
 4 days ago
Former SMPD officer also faces scrutiny for killing a woman while off...

mymommapendeja
4d ago

But if it was someone else that didn’t worked for the county would probably still be in jail. And how do they want people to respect the law if they can even respect it themselves. I think the county needs a full internal investigation starting with the judges and so on.

Val Sovinski
4d ago

Unacceptable. If this story is factual, SMPD needs to clean closets from top floor downThis chief failed to show moral leadership. I hope the victim receives a sizeable judgement.

fox7austin.com

5-year-old left in car for over two hours while mom gambled

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A 29-year-old mother in Texas has been arrested and charged after she left her 5-year-old child in the car for over two hours while she gambled. Angela Yates allegedly left her child in her unlocked vehicle with the air conditioning on for over two hours while she was inside an illegitimate gambling establishment in Pflugerville.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Man wanted for allegedly stabbing, killing person on CapMetro bus arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to death on a Capital Metro bus was arrested on Friday afternoon. Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-led Task Force in the 2500 block of New York Drive in Austin, officials said. The Austin Police Department (APD) requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday to find and arrested Trevino.
AUSTIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas firefighters dead in traffic accident

MAXWELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Texas firefighters have died in the line of duty. The Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department made this announcement on social media Monday night, in conjunction with Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 2. Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco, 25, and his brother, firefighter Hunter Coco, 21, died in a traffic […]
MAXWELL, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

