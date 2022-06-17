24 Colorado counties at worst COVID-19 level

DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID-19 rates have been rising since April in Colorado. The majority of the Denver metro area has a positivity rate over 12%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 24 counties into the high level for community transmission on Friday:

Adams County Alamosa County Arapahoe County Bent County Boulder County Broomfield County Chaffee County Conejos County Crowley County Denver County Douglas County Jackson County Jefferson County La Plata County Lake County Larimer County Mesa County Mineral County Otero County Pitkin County Rio Blanco County Rio Grande County San Juan County Sedgwick County

The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the following:

COVID-19 incidence rates have been rising in our state since April.

Colorado’s COVID hospitalization numbers are also rising, which was projected by the Colorado School of Public Health:

According to a report from our Data Desk , the models predict anywhere from 500 to 800 hospitalized patients at peak levels yet to come.

