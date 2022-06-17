24 Colorado counties at worst COVID-19 level
DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID-19 rates have been rising since April in Colorado. The majority of the Denver metro area has a positivity rate over 12%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 24 counties into the high level for community transmission on Friday:
- Adams County
- Alamosa County
- Arapahoe County
- Bent County
- Boulder County
- Broomfield County
- Chaffee County
- Conejos County
- Crowley County
- Denver County
- Douglas County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- La Plata County
- Lake County
- Larimer County
- Mesa County
- Mineral County
- Otero County
- Pitkin County
- Rio Blanco County
- Rio Grande County
- San Juan County
- Sedgwick County
The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the following:
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
COVID-19 incidence rates have been rising in our state since April.COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Colorado
Colorado’s COVID hospitalization numbers are also rising, which was projected by the Colorado School of Public Health:
According to a report from our Data Desk , the models predict anywhere from 500 to 800 hospitalized patients at peak levels yet to come.
