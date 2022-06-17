ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Gwen Myers re-elected without opposition to Hillsborough County Commission

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyers was first elected to the seat in 2020 following the retirement of former Commission Chair Les Miller. Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers will continue to serve the District 3 seat after qualifying without opposition Friday. Myers, a Tampa Democrat, was first elected to the seat in a Special...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 1

floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough County Commission incumbents face familiar opposition

Nearly all the seats are up for election this year due to redistricting. Several Hillsborough County Commission incumbents are facing familiar faces in 2022. Candidates qualified for their respective races last Friday, setting up the ballot lineups for the upcoming Primary and General Elections. Nearly all the seats are up...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Bridget Ziegler, Tim Enos in Sarasota school races

The Governor announced a round of School Board endorsements on Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed two Republicans running for Sarasota County School Board. Unsurprisingly, he threw his support to incumbent School Board Member Bridget Ziegler. After first being appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott, Ziegler has won two full terms on the Board and now is seeking a third. She faces Dawnyelle Singleton in a nonpartisan election on Aug. 23.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ed Hooper endorses Nick DiCeglie for Senate run

Hooper has served in the Senate since 2018. Sen. Ed Hooper is endorsing Nick DiCeglie as he runs for Florida Senate District 18. Hooper, who himself is running for re-election, was first elected to the Senate to represent the Clearwater district after a narrow victory against Democrat Amanda Murphy in 2018, which helped the GOP maintain its Senate stronghold. He previously served four terms in the House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeff Brandes endorses Jennifer Wilson for HD 59

Wilson is one of three Republicans running to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie. St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes on Monday endorsed Jennifer Wilson’s campaign for House District 59. “Jennifer is a dedicated public servant and will be a fierce leader for Pinellas County in Tallahassee, she will continue our...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Blaise Ingoglia promises spirited campaign against Green Party candidate

'It’s not every day you get to run against the Socialist candidate for President.'. It wasn’t Rep. Blaise Ingoglia’s political leanings, or his voting record as a four-term member of the House, or the endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis. No, pure finances led Brian Moore’s last-minute decision...
SPRING HILL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel, Debbie Wasserman Schultz endorse Alan Cohn in CD 15

Betty Castor and Samuel Bell also backed the Democratic candidate. Several of Florida’s sitting congressional Democrats came out in support of Alan Cohn’s last-minute entry into an open congressional race. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz all endorsed the Tampa Democrat. Cohn qualified Friday to...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Protests Continue Amid Kenneth City Transition

Life goes on in Kenneth City as the faces inside Town Hall continue to change. Town manager Pete Cavalli gave The Gabber an update on who will be taking care of the town’s business in the weeks to come. A contract has been signed with Imagine That Performance, LLC, the firm recently approved by the council to handle the transition in the wake of recent multiple staff departures. The decision to retain the firm passed with a 3-2 vote, as the dissenting council members wanted to solicit bids first.
KENNETH CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Legal community grapples with attorney's mysterious death

Lisa Westbury, who was a mother of two, was also a successful Tampa attorney who once worked for prominent defense attorney Barry Cohen, until his death. On the evening of Saturday, June 4, Lisa was found dead in her bedroom of her Ruskin home. Hillsborough County sheriff reports show her lifeless body was discovered by her 13 year old son.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

State approves applications for new hospice programs, rejects others

The decisions are tentative and can — and probably will — be challenged in state administrative court. The Agency for Health Care Administration gave approval Monday to certificate of need applications for two new hospice programs and rejected applications for three others. The decisions are tentative and can...
FLORIDA STATE
Politics
Politics
Elections
Elections
Axios Tampa Bay

Young conservatives are headed to Tampa

A conservative youth conference in Tampa next month will bring a slew of right-wing figureheads to the area, including some whose names keep coming up as a House select committee investigates the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Driving the news: The Tampa Convention Center is expecting 3,000 people at the three-day Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, meant to educate and train young conservatives on the principles of freedom and limited government, from July 22-24.Speakers include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., and GOP lawmakers like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Rick Scott, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert. Why it matters: Timing. The summit follows a batch of public hearings from the Jan. 6 select committee, which has been presenting evidence of how close the nation came to a full-blown constitutional crisis and producing consistent bombshell revelations suggesting that Trump incited violence that day at the Capitol.Go deeper: Why young Republicans love Tampa
TAMPA, FL
nationworldnews.com

Lakeland Business Center’s Development Plan Sparks Neighborhood Protests

Croix Business Center in Lakeland is opposing plans to expand the center, saying it would dramatically change the use of the property. The business center, completed in 2000, is currently home to Premium Moving & Storage, Metro Dentalcare and Surf & Turf Direct. Owner Jackie Aldridge has applied for a...
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

Jeff Took Intimidation To A Whole New Level

Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Former slave's legacy is etched in downtown Tampa's history

TAMPA, Fla. — As millions celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, local Black history buffs also want people to look at the history of slavery and the day slaves were freed in their own communities. What You Need To Know. Tampa Bay History Center tour guide Gloria Jean Royster became an...
TAMPA, FL

