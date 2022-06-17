Gwen Myers re-elected without opposition to Hillsborough County Commission

A conservative youth conference in Tampa next month will bring a slew of right-wing figureheads to the area, including some whose names keep coming up as a House select committee investigates the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Driving the news: The Tampa Convention Center is expecting 3,000 people at the three-day Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, meant to educate and train young conservatives on the principles of freedom and limited government, from July 22-24.Speakers include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., and GOP lawmakers like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Rick Scott, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert. Why it matters: Timing. The summit follows a batch of public hearings from the Jan. 6 select committee, which has been presenting evidence of how close the nation came to a full-blown constitutional crisis and producing consistent bombshell revelations suggesting that Trump incited violence that day at the Capitol.Go deeper: Why young Republicans love Tampa

