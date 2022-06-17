ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Verdict: Early Voting for New Yorkers in NYC Jails | Local Law 11 | Books for Kids Foundation

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Today’s Verdict, we talk about the demand of greater access to early voting for people incarcerated on Rikers Island, as mandated...

WIBX 950

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the top 10 best neighborhoods to live on Staten Island, according to new ranking

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island has a reputation for always being the “forgotten” borough — and a new ranking continues to prove that. Niche recently ranked the best places to live across the United States, providing a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. It takes into account several key factors of a location, such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
eastnewyork.com

Charles Barron Protégé Aligns With So-Called Gentrifiers Who Have No Connection to East New York

Charles Barron, who became popular because of his roots in the Black Panther Party and the Black Power Movement, has now seemed to have moved as far from the Black Power Movement as you can get. Barron and his protégé, Keron Alleyne, who is running for NY State Assembly in the 60th District, have aligned themselves with the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), an organization that many people say are filled with people who are interested in taking over political seats in neighborhoods that they feel are on the cusp of gentrification.
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NBC New York

‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

Cornered in the elevator of a Brooklyn building last week, police say a 74-year-old woman was robbed by a masked man who threatened to kill her. The victim was inside the elevator Wednesday morning with two men when one of them stepped off and the door closed, as seen in surveillance video released by police over the weekend.
thesource.com

Industry Icons, Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, and More, Honored For Their Contributions To The Culture During Black Music Month

In Honor of Black Music Month The Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus honored and celebrated cultural some of the top executives and artists in the culture last week. Icons like Roxanne Shante, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew, Al Sharpton, Ja Rule, DJ Clark Kent, Restauranteur, and former MCA executive Don Pooh, Director Benny Boom, Waah Dean or Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Busta Rhymes and the queen of Dancehall Spice, were presented with Proclamations and awards on the steps of City Hall in NYC and co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee in New York City.
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
The Staten Island Advance

Crooks using jewelry scams to prey on Staten Islanders

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island residents should be aware of jewelry scams occurring across the borough, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon warned on Twitter. The tweet reads, “[The NYPD] has learned of a disturbing trend where thieves distract and trick [Staten Islanders] with the aim of taking their jewelry. These crooks are sophisticated, so please be vigilant & see the tips below. When caught, we will fully prosecute those who steal from law-abiding [Staten Islanders].”
One Green Planet

Spooked Carriage Horse in NYC Runs into Oncoming Traffic and Collides with Two Vehicles

On Tuesday evening in Midtown Manhattan, a Central Park carriage horse got spooked and took off running in the direction of oncoming traffic, apparently without a driver, for several blocks. The horse, Freddy, ended up sideswiping two vehicles and then got stuck in between them. As the traffic slowed to a halt, drivers began honking their horns, which startled the horse again. Freddy suffered a gash on his left side, and a pedestrian crossing the street also sustained an injury when the horse crashed into them.
