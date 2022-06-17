Author Nell Zink joins Eric Newman and Kate Wolf to talk about her latest novel,

The Hyborian Age has a new home. Titan Comics, the England-based publisher known for its mostly licensed line of titles, has nabbed the comics rights to Conan the Barbarian and other creations of fantasy author Robert E. Howard, entering into a co-publishing venture with Heroic Signature, the intellectual property house that owns the rights.More from The Hollywood ReporterRon Cobb, Designer of the 'Alien' Ship and the 'Back to the Future' DeLorean, Dies at 83Stan Lee Media Loses Appeal Over 'Conan the Barbarian' Rights'Conan' and 'Red Sonja' to Meet Again in 2014 The deal covers not just comics but graphic novels as well...

COMICS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO