Massachusetts State

Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

By Katie Thompson
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A woman in Massachusetts is expecting quadruplets, but her story is even rarer because they’re actually two sets of identical twins. Ashley Ness was shocked when she found out she was pregnant at a routine doctor’s appointment the Friday before Valentine’s...

