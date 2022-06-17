ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville Police searching for suspect who spray-painted Target merchandise

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of damaging thousands of dollars worth of merchandise with spray paint at the Turkey Creek Target store in Farragut.

According to the Knoxville Police Department , on June 13, the suspect spray-painted an entire section of merchandise in the retail store, causing $3,800-plus worth of damage. KPD shared security camera images to its social media, showing the suspect wearing jeans, a purple T-shirt, a dark-colored bucket hat, a multicolored face covering as well as a dark-colored backpack and shoes. He also appeared to be carrying a can.

    (Photo via Knoxville Police)
    (Photo via Knoxville Police)
    (Photo via Knoxville Police)

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 , text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

